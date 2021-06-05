GOLDBERG, Jerome "Jerry", long-time Broadway conductor and musician, passed away in Henrico, Va. on May 21, 2021. He was 85. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 30, 1935, Jerry watched his older brother take piano lessons and quickly became interested in music and the theatre, travelling on the subway as a young child to see shows on Broadway. He was ultimately blessed to make his living in the theatre as a pianist and conductor, both on Broadway and in regional productions. He was the Musical Director of the original Broadway production of "A Chorus Line" and can be heard playing keyboards on the original cast album. Other shows he worked on included "The Boy Friend," "Funny Girl," "Gypsy," "I Do! I Do!" and "West Side Story." Jerry always enjoyed sharing his passion and experience with the next generation of performers and stayed active working with students upon retirement in Florida and Virginia. He also was a composer of several original musicals. Jerry is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Michael; brothers-in-law, James Jarvie, George and Alfred Anderson; nieces, Laura Campbell, Beth McCrary and Emeline Jarvie; nephew, Joey Gar; and many cousins, including Paul Goldberg and Wendy Wolfe Goldberg. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7, at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Broadway Cares (online at broadwaycares.org
), 165 West 46th Street, Suite 1300, New York, N.Y. 10036.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 5, 2021.