Joudat "Umoo" "Jody" Hadad
HADAD, Joudat "Umoo, Jody", 89, went to be with the Lord and his loved ones on September 19, 2021. He is survived by his three brothers and two sisters, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Jody was loved by all. Although he had no children, he treated them like his own. He was more than just Umoo. He was like a father, brother, friend, mentor, a pillar of strength, ambitious, humble and wise beyond his years. His work was endless and, often times, thankless. Umoo was a well-respected man; he was the head of the family. Jody was born in Syria. He married Virginia and moved to Versailles, Pa., in 1956. He and his wife made a life in Pa. for eight years, working in the florist and restaurant industries. In 1964, they moved to Va., where he opened his first restaurant and later turned it into a music store, Jody's Music. Fifteen years later, he built and operated alongside his brother, Abdalla, their own music and auto sound store. Jody had such a love and passion for Arabic music that he performed in his free time on his "oud" with his band. He loved playing for family and friends, whether it was on holidays or SNL in his home. In 1998, his wife passed away and his niece, Gay moved in to help care for him. Throughout his life, Jody met and influenced so many people, made so many friends and memories and will be greatly missed by all. A viewing to honor Jody's life will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home located at 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Henrico, Va., on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Another viewing will take place at his final resting place in Pennsylvania at Gilbert Funeral Home located at 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Pa., on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Mount Vernon Cemetery Thursday, September 30, at 10 a.m.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sep
25
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sep
29
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gilbert Funeral Home
6028 Smithfield St., Boston, PA
Sep
30
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Mount Vernon Cemetery
PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paul and Sabah Strangis Family
September 28, 2021
He was so nice when visiting his store. He had integrity.
Junie Moss
September 24, 2021
Sending love and prayers to the entire Hadad family.
Brandy McCauley
September 24, 2021
May Jody rest in peace with all of God's musicians who shared their talents with us.
Butch Mardigian
Other
September 24, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Jodys passing. He was definitely a sweet man. I remember Jodys Music from my teenage years. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Vanessa Arrington (Breedlove)
Friend
September 24, 2021
