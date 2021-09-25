BLEVINS, Mr. Leonard Warriner, 84, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his infant son, James; mother, Ellen Campbell Blevins Knowles; father, Leonard Kenneth Blevins; and sister, Geraldine B. Turner; and son-in-law, Jay Horner. He is survived by his wife, Janie, of almost 60 years; daughters, Dorothy Blevins and Lacie B. Horner; his beloved grandchildren, Jordan H. Taylor (Stephen), Edward J. Cayman Horner, Cpl. Jaycie Horner, Elaina and Kimberly Horner; great-grandchildren, Colson and Hallie Taylor; as well as his sister, Ethelene Walters. Born in Farmville, Va., March 25, 1937, Leonard Warriner spent his childhood between Norfolk and his grandparents' home in Crewe. He served in the Navy before settling down with Janie to make their home in Crewe. He worked as a high-voltage electrician foreman for years before obtaining a civilian lineman job at Fort Pickett and later in Camp Lejuene, N.C. Upon retirement in 1998, Leonard Warriner and Janie made a new home in Frog Level/Ruther Glen area to be closer to their treasured grandchildren. They were welcomed to the area with the fine neighbors and friends they made at Concord Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home Chapel, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment to be held in Lakeview Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2021.