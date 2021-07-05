THOMAS, Mary Ellen, 85, of Richmond, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 15, 2021. The daughter of Robert Herman Thomas Jr. and Rosa Sanders Thomas; she was preceded in death by her only sibling, Rosa Ann Thomas Moore. Mary Ellen is survived by her niece, Charlotte Moore (Roberto) and their daughters, Camille and Mia of Milan, Italy; her nephew, Ronald Roberts Moore (Finny) of Treasure Island, Florida; as well as two first cousins, Monica Sanders (Don) of Topping, Virginia and Murrie Bates of Charlotte Court House, Virginia.



Mary Ellen received her B.A. in English from Westhampton College of the University of Richmond and her Master's of Library Science from UNC. She served as librarian at VCA and MCV.



Mary Ellen enjoyed traveling and exploring, always curious to see what was around the next corner. She had wonderful adventures in Europe, Russia and Africa. In 1990, during a family beach trip, she renewed her interest in painting and produced many pieces, 75 during one three year period. She loved bold colors and was involved with local art groups.



She always had a warm inviting smile and loved making another friend and she had many. Not only was Mary Ellen dedicated to her family and friends, but to her church. She was a longtime active member at First Baptist Church in Richmond and worked in their street outreach program until her health stopped such activities. Mary Ellen has a servant's heart.



A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Lakewood Manor in The Simms Center, at 11 a.m. on July 20. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church or to the Virginia Baptist Homes Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2021.