DONOVAN, Michael Patrick, 56, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William James Donovan and Patricia Atkins; and stepfather, Bill Atkins. Michael is survived by his children, Hannah Leigh Donovan and Jacob Madison; sister, Cheryl Ann Donovan (Mark); stepmother, Ruby Donovan; stepsisters, Robyn Thilkey (Wayne) and Cynthia Wiley (Brad); and devoted friend, Sarah Donovan. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. with a period of remembrances starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name through his memorial page, inmemof.org/michael-donovan
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.