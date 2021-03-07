Menu
Michael Patrick Donovan
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
DONOVAN, Michael Patrick, 56, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William James Donovan and Patricia Atkins; and stepfather, Bill Atkins. Michael is survived by his children, Hannah Leigh Donovan and Jacob Madison; sister, Cheryl Ann Donovan (Mark); stepmother, Ruby Donovan; stepsisters, Robyn Thilkey (Wayne) and Cynthia Wiley (Brad); and devoted friend, Sarah Donovan. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. with a period of remembrances starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name through his memorial page, inmemof.org/michael-donovan.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
14
Service
2:30p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
We sure are going to miss you. All of your stories, jokes, music and good times. You were like a brother to us. We love you and will miss you more than anyone knows. RIP brother.
Mary and OwenSatterfield
March 10, 2021
We met briefly. RIP Mike, you will be dearly missed
Susan Burton
March 8, 2021
This is truly heartbreaking. He was like a father to me. His smile was contagious and he always made me laugh. I miss him so much it hurts. I´m so sorry for your loss. It is heartbreaking and my prayers go out to you guys.
Lacey Kangas
March 7, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 7, 2021
