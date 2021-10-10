GRAHAM, Mr. Norruth Dilley, Jr., 82, died peacefully with his family by his side on October 2, 2021, in Richmond, Virginia. He was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, before boarding a train in 1956 bound for the University of Virginia. Norruth earned his bachelor's degree in English in 1960 and was a member for the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He then moved to Chincoteauge, Virginia, where he would become a Lieutenant in the United States Coast Guard. He would proudly admit it is where he fell in love with the water and would always happily share that he "enjoyed desk work and duck hunting."



Norruth had a very distinguished career as a commercial banker in Richmond, Virginia for almost 54 years. He served on various boards and organizations to include the Greater Richmond Chamber of Commerce, the American Heart Association, The Richmond Strikers, Ducks Unlimited, The Commonwealth Club, the Country Club of Virginia and Chatham Square. Most importantly, Norruth was known as the consummate gentleman. Always well-dressed, he was kind, polite, courteous and even-keeled. He loved good whiskey, the outdoors, his family, the newspaper and the TV show "Friends."



Norruth is survived by: his son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Hilton; and Dawn Graham; and his granddaughter, Parker Betts "Betsy" Graham of Richmond, Virginia; his nieces and nephews, Andrea and Reading Wilson of Santa Barbara, California, Arthur and Amelia Bond of St. Louis, Missouri and Graham Bond of Winter Garden, Florida.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Stephen's Church (masks will be required) at 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226, with a reception following at The Commonwealth Club.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to MD Anderson Cancer Center on his behalf.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.