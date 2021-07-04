BLOUNT, Ray Lyons, 79, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away June 30, 2021, at home, with his loving wife and children by his side, after a valiant battle with cancer.



Ray began his career in the U.S. Navy. He worked at the Pentagon and NASA, where he received several awards for his involvement with the Apollo 11 (the first landing of a man on the moon), along with many other missions. He was the proud owner of restaurants in Maryland and Virginia. He eventually transitioned to auto sales and his own dealership. He completed his career with the sale of his dealership to spend his retirement basking in the joys spent with family and friends. He was usually found with a fishing pole in his hand.



Ray was a strong, kind, loving, giving, supportive man that never met a stranger. His devotion to God led him to serve as a Deacon in his church for many years. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family.



Ray was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Lyons Blount and Elise Ruth Blount; his son, Ricky Glenn Blount.



Ray is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Blount; children, Vicky Swift (Randy), Sheila Hight (Joel), Jennifer Vaughan (Lonnie), Kristen Blair (Steven); grandchildren, Stuart Swift, Steven Swift, Tanner Hight, Cameran Blair, Payton Blount; great-grandchildren, Sophie Swift, Wyatt Swift; sister, Loretta Farrell.



A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 9600 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23235, July 10, at 4:30 p.m. with family receiving friends one hour prior to service.



The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for all the love and extra care they gave Ray during his final days.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amedisys Hospice, 4591 Lifestyle Lane, Midlothian, Va. 23112.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.