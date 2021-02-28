Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Dr. Robert T. Leshner
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
LESHNER, Dr. Robert T., died on February 12, 2021, in his home in San Diego, California. He was born on October 19, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York and was the son of Dr. Theodore and Genevieve Leshner. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Deborah Goodman Leshner; son, David (Shannon); daughter, Elizabeth (Gabe); son, Thomas "TW" (Carla); stepdaughters, Shannon (Mike) and Colleen; brother, Daniel Leshner (Judy); treasured grandchildren, Alex, Aly, Olivia, Owen, Cole, Theo, Otis, Harper and Hayden.

Bob graduated from Cornell University and Cornell Medical School. His post-doctoral training was at the Medical College of Georgia, the University of Colorado Medical Center, and the Medical College of Vermont. He served in the National Navy Medical Center in Bethesda.

For 24 years, Bob was Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics and Director of the Electromyography Lab with Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia. He was devoted to children and families of The Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinics at VCU/MCV, where he served as Director for over 20 years.

Among his academic appointments he was part of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Director of Children's Neuromuscular Program at the Children's National Medical Center, both in Washington, D.C. His last position was Professor of Pediatric Neurology at the University of California, San Diego/Rady's Children Hospital. Bob worked tirelessly in his career, through his kindness and knowledge he helped and impacted many families.

Bob truly valued his time with family and friends and loved sharing his passion of the great outdoors, hiking, fox hunting and travel. He lived a life of generosity and unselfishness, his compassion always touched his friends, family and patients. Bob has left a legacy of which to be proud.

Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Elizabeth Hospice, 500 LaTerraza Blvd. #130, Escondido, California 92025, or a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies. Did not see this til now. My mother was Dr Leshner's patient at the VCU Neuromuscular clinic many years ago. She and I both had myasthinia gravis. My mother was a difficult patient, but Dr Leshner was always patient and kind, and full of knowledge. I always learned something from him. Will never forget his kindness to us. And I have benefited from Drs he mentored. Prayers for comfort to his family.
Virginia Summers
July 15, 2021
I´m going to miss him. I´m one of his patients. I met him when I was 8 yrs old back in 1986. Dr.Leshner diagnosed me and told me & my Mom that I had Myasthenia Gravis. I´m going to pray for his family.
Andrese Hilliard
April 23, 2021
Dr. Bob was my doctor at the MDA clinic at VCU. I am 51 years old and have Duchenne muscular dystrophy. He was a man who was always willing to learn from his patients. I showed him that it was possible to have a quality life on a ventilator. I became that dependent in 1990 and six months after words was training as a consultant across the United States. When I told him but I´ve done at the next MDA clinic he was amazed. Dr. Bob then had me talk to several other guys who are having to make decisions about going on a ventilator. He said I had changed his whole way of thinking about quality of life on a vent. My condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and patients. He leaves a big hole in our lives.
Paul Duke
April 1, 2021
Dr Leshner was my neurologist at VCU for several years until he went to DC, he diagnosed my Becker muscular dystrophy in 1991 I am now 59 and still getting around ,he was a smart and great doctor. Strange thing was I went to Duke University Hospital for a couple years and my Neurologist there Dr Wayne Massey told me that he and Dr Leshner were in the Navy together and were great friends. I learned if his passing from a random conversation with a muscular dystrophy researcher that also knew dr Leshner and had an office near his at National Children´s hospital in DC. What are the odds? I am very saddened. I know it´s hard on the family, I have lost both parents. Prayers and condolences
David Hawkins
March 17, 2021
Dr. Leshner had such a profound impact on my career and that of many. He taught through his extensive knowledge, vast experience, and example of compassion. It was truly a privilege to know him.
Pierre Pavot
March 14, 2021
It was a privilege and a blessing to have been mentored by Bob. He was someone you wanted to emulate. He went above and beyond for his patients and everyone he knew. His legacy will live on to those of us he has touched. May the Lord provide comfort to his family. Rest in peace Bob.
Dr. Hernan and Miriam Gatuslao
March 13, 2021
Dr Leshner was an inspiration to my generation of neurologists. I am so glad I had the chance to know him. Deepest sympathy to his family.
Pamela Evans
March 10, 2021
To the family of Dr. Bob Leshner:I was saddened to read that my former medical colleague had died in February. He and I worked together in the Department of Pediatrics at MCV. He was a superb physician and the best neurologist I have ever met. He was also a gifted teacher of neurology to medical students and residents. Please accept my sympathy. He will always live in my memory as a trusted physician and a gentleman with a keen sense of humor.
Barry V. Kirkpatrick, MD
March 7, 2021
He was my doctor, and very good at what he did.
CAROLINE MORGAN
March 5, 2021
We met Dr. Leshner in 1987 through Heal the Children. The all volunteer organization provided health care to children who were unable to receive needed medical services in their country. We were foster parents for an infant from St. Lucia who required neurological intervention. Dr. Leshner provided services to the child for the 12 months he was in our care/country. Dr. Leshner´s professionalism and expert care coupled with his selflessness, kindness, and quiet demeanor left an indelible mark on us. May his family take comfort in the blessing this gentle giant was to the children who were touched by his care and generosity. We are so saddened by his passing. With sympathy and thanks for sharing him with us, Pat and Will Rogers Richmond VA
Pat and Will Rogers
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bob's passing. I have very fond memories of his time at Children's Hospital where I am a therapist and worked with him from 1991 until he moved on to other adventures. My sympathies to all of your family. I remember his brilliance, kindness and gentile manner. He was a real pleasure to work with and taught me much.
Lucille M. O'Neil
March 3, 2021
I had the good fortune to have gone through school from 5 th grade through medical school. He was a good and loyal friend. His kindness, thoughtfulness and wisdom will be cherished and tempered .
Peter Bloom
March 1, 2021
I was a patient of Dr. Leshner when I was a child. I remember him being kind and lighthearted. Sorry to hear of his passing. Condolences to the Leshner family, friends and loved ones.
Monique Lewis
February 28, 2021
Dr. Leshner was a great men and a excellent Dr. for MDA clinic. He was my Dr. when I was young. He also got to meet all of my kids and he was there Dr. also. He will be greatly missed. Sending prayers to his family.
Angel Meador
February 28, 2021
Debbie, I am so sorry for your loss. Steve and I will continue to pray for you and your family as you go through this tough time.
Terri and Stephen Keel
February 28, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Dr Leshners family. He took care of three of my children in the MDA clinic
Joy Elliott
February 28, 2021
Old friend, sleep for the LORD has a great medical professional of Neurology. You saved sooooo many, including me and my relatives. Richmond, VA is praying strength and love for your family. Sleep in his arms my friend, you deserve it.
Minister Geraldine Burt
February 28, 2021
