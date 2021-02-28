Dr. Bob was my doctor at the MDA clinic at VCU. I am 51 years old and have Duchenne muscular dystrophy. He was a man who was always willing to learn from his patients. I showed him that it was possible to have a quality life on a ventilator. I became that dependent in 1990 and six months after words was training as a consultant across the United States. When I told him but I´ve done at the next MDA clinic he was amazed. Dr. Bob then had me talk to several other guys who are having to make decisions about going on a ventilator. He said I had changed his whole way of thinking about quality of life on a vent. My condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and patients. He leaves a big hole in our lives.

Paul Duke April 1, 2021