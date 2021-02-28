LESHNER, Dr. Robert T., died on February 12, 2021, in his home in San Diego, California. He was born on October 19, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York and was the son of Dr. Theodore and Genevieve Leshner. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Deborah Goodman Leshner; son, David (Shannon); daughter, Elizabeth (Gabe); son, Thomas "TW" (Carla); stepdaughters, Shannon (Mike) and Colleen; brother, Daniel Leshner (Judy); treasured grandchildren, Alex, Aly, Olivia, Owen, Cole, Theo, Otis, Harper and Hayden.
Bob graduated from Cornell University and Cornell Medical School. His post-doctoral training was at the Medical College of Georgia, the University of Colorado Medical Center, and the Medical College of Vermont. He served in the National Navy Medical Center in Bethesda.
For 24 years, Bob was Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics and Director of the Electromyography Lab with Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia. He was devoted to children and families of The Muscular Dystrophy Association
Clinics at VCU/MCV, where he served as Director for over 20 years.
Among his academic appointments he was part of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Director of Children's Neuromuscular Program at the Children's National Medical Center, both in Washington, D.C. His last position was Professor of Pediatric Neurology at the University of California, San Diego/Rady's Children Hospital. Bob worked tirelessly in his career, through his kindness and knowledge he helped and impacted many families.
Bob truly valued his time with family and friends and loved sharing his passion of the great outdoors, hiking, fox hunting and travel. He lived a life of generosity and unselfishness, his compassion always touched his friends, family and patients. Bob has left a legacy of which to be proud.
Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Elizabeth Hospice, 500 LaTerraza Blvd. #130, Escondido, California 92025, or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.