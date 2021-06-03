Menu
Robert E. Remner
FUNERAL HOME
Pumphrey Funeral Home - Rockville
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
REMNER, Robert E., 1952 to 2021. It is with deep sorrow we announce the unexpected passing of Bob. Originally from Detroit, Michigan, lately of Ellicott City, Md., he retired from the Government Printing Office and was a devout fan of the University of Michigan's football team. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, George and Eileen. He is survived by his brother, George (Leslie); nephews, Jason (Marcy), Justin (Gayle) and Josh; great-nephew and niece, Bennie and Ariana; cousins, Kathleen (Edward), Meghan, Colin, Erin (Irfan), Ayla and Clea; friends and colleagues. A memorial gathering will be held at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, Md. on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Memorial Gathering
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pumphrey Funeral Home - Rockville
300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD
Jun
4
Prayer Service
5:30p.m.
Pumphrey Funeral Home - Rockville
300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD
Funeral services provided by:
Pumphrey Funeral Home - Rockville
