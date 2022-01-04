SCRUGGS, Ronald H., 81, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 30, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bobby Scruggs; son, Ronnie Scruggs (Susan); honorary grandson, Charlie Pollard; brother, J.L. Scruggs (Gwen); as well as a niece and a nephew. Ron proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Fairmount Christian Church. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., with services beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Bobby, I was so sorry to learn of Ron´s passing. He was your life companion for 52 years and I´m sure the two of you made many, many joyful memories that will sustain you. My heart goes out to you and please know that you will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers. He was such a kind man and a great loss for you and your family.
One quote that has always meant so much to me was "Don´t cry because it´s over, but smile because it happened."
Linda Tignor
January 8, 2022
Our most sincere condolences to Bobbie and your family. You two are wonderful neighbors and we hope you will call us if you need anything. I am currently out of town, but will stop by upon my return.
Jeanne and Tim Curran
Friend
January 6, 2022
MY SINCERE SYMPATHY AND PRAYER TO THE FAMILY. SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. I ENJOYED WORKING WITH RON AT RICHFOOD, GREAT PERSON!!
CORBIN ARCHER
Work
January 5, 2022
For we know that when this earthly tent we live in is taken down, we will have a house in heaven, an eternal body, made for us by God himself and not by human hands.
2 Corinthians 5:1
Ron was a great neighbor and we will miss him very much. Sending prayers of comfort to Bobby and family.
Marie & Stan Osborn
Friend
January 4, 2022
Sharing grandpa´s last birthday celebration. You will be missed grandpa!
For we know when this earthly tent we live in is taken down (that is, when we die and leave this earthly body), we will have a house in heaven, an eternal body made for us by God himself and not by human hands.
2 Corinthians 5:1 NLT
We loved Ron and he will truly be missed. Wishing Bobby and family comfort and peace.