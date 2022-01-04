Bobby, I was so sorry to learn of Ron´s passing. He was your life companion for 52 years and I´m sure the two of you made many, many joyful memories that will sustain you. My heart goes out to you and please know that you will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers. He was such a kind man and a great loss for you and your family. One quote that has always meant so much to me was "Don´t cry because it´s over, but smile because it happened."

Linda Tignor January 8, 2022