Sandy Robin Lush
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street
Amelia, VA
LUSH, Mr. Sandy Robin, 74, of Amelia, Va., passed away at home from a massive heart attack.

Sandy was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Dorothy Lush; and is survived by his devoted wife, Rebecca Dietrich; his loving son, Spencer Lush; his sisters, Gail Lush Powell and Bonnie Lush Yospin (Jerry); and several nieces and nephews.

Sandy grew up in Amelia County, graduated from VPI and served overseas in the Army before returning to Amelia to run the family dairy farm, Lushaven. Sandy shut down the dairy in 1998, but continued to raise beef cows and later, worked at the Southern Piedmont Virginia AREC until his retirement in 2018.

The family will announce details of a service at a later date, but cards are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gail and Bonnie,I just became aware of the loss of your brother Sandy. I have such wonderful memories spending time with y´all at the family farm during the summers. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Donnie Newcomb
February 1, 2022
Im a little late but so sorry for your loss.
Mike Douberly
Friend
January 31, 2022
My room mate for 2 1/2 years at VPI, I have never known a finer gentleman than Sandy. He was never happier than when he was looking forward to marriage with Becky and working Lushhaven. I will miss him.
Ed Henry
School
January 24, 2022
You all have my Deepest Condolences
Chermine Tyler Booker
January 11, 2022
Sandy was almost exactly my age. He was my playmate, along with Dale Saunders, throughout our childhood. We called ourselves The Three Musketeers. This is much too soon to lose such a wonderful man.
Rankin Whittington
Friend
January 11, 2022
Becky, I am sorry for your loss.
Kenneth J (Ken) Boykin
School
January 11, 2022
Becky and Spencer, Janet and I are totally shocked and saddened to get the call about Sandy's death. He inherited the very best of Dorthy and Ben and was a continuing tribute to the Lush family. What a wonderful person. Growing up in Amelia my two brothers and I looked upon the Lush family as exemplifying the best of human kindness and compassion. His daily visitation of Keith Moyer was totally selfless and exemplary. Becky and Spencer, we are sending you our very best in this sad time.
Dee Whittington
Friend
January 11, 2022
Becky and Spencer, I am so saddened to hear about the passing of your beloved husband and father. Please know that you and Sandy's family are in Les' and my prayers.
Ann Anderson
Friend
January 11, 2022
Becky sending heartfelt condolences to you and your family. May your precious memories help you through this very difficult time . You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Weatherburn Harriet Speeks
Friend
January 11, 2022
Dear Becky, I am so sorry to read of Sandy´s death. He was a fine man and I know you will greatly miss him. I am praying that God will comfort you.
Pam Caffrey
Friend
January 11, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Sandy's passing! You and family are in our thoughts and prayers. May God give you comfort in your grief.
Ben and Susan Wade
Friend
January 11, 2022
Becky, I am so sorry for your loss.
Diane Gayle Reid
Other
January 11, 2022
