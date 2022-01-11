LUSH, Mr. Sandy Robin, 74, of Amelia, Va., passed away at home from a massive heart attack.
Sandy was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Dorothy Lush; and is survived by his devoted wife, Rebecca Dietrich; his loving son, Spencer Lush; his sisters, Gail Lush Powell and Bonnie Lush Yospin (Jerry); and several nieces and nephews.
Sandy grew up in Amelia County, graduated from VPI and served overseas in the Army before returning to Amelia to run the family dairy farm, Lushaven. Sandy shut down the dairy in 1998, but continued to raise beef cows and later, worked at the Southern Piedmont Virginia AREC until his retirement in 2018.
The family will announce details of a service at a later date, but cards are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.