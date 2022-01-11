Becky and Spencer, Janet and I are totally shocked and saddened to get the call about Sandy's death. He inherited the very best of Dorthy and Ben and was a continuing tribute to the Lush family. What a wonderful person. Growing up in Amelia my two brothers and I looked upon the Lush family as exemplifying the best of human kindness and compassion. His daily visitation of Keith Moyer was totally selfless and exemplary. Becky and Spencer, we are sending you our very best in this sad time.

Dee Whittington Friend January 11, 2022