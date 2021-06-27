Menu
Shannon Taylor Mason Jr.
Maury High School
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
MASON, Shannon Taylor, Jr., 87, of Henrico, Virginia, died June 19, 2021. Born December 13, 1933 in Norfolk, Virginia, he was preceded in death by his parents, Shannon Taylor Mason and Ernestine Griffin Mason; and by his son, Mark Keith Mason. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Louisa Fanshaw Mason; son, Shannon Taylor Mason III; son, Benjamin McMullan Mason and his wife, Kelli H. Mason; daughter, Paige Mason Bryan and her husband, Thomas D. Bryan; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. Mason graduated from Maury High School in 1952. After serving two years in the United States Army, he graduated from William and Mary, Norfolk Division, in 1959 and from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law in 1962 where he graduated number one in his class. He served as a law clerk to the Honorable Walter E. Hoffman, United States District Judge before going into private practice in Norfolk. He and his family moved to Newport News where he practiced law with a number of firms before retiring from Mason, Mason, Walker & Hedrick in 2008. He and Mary Lou had attended Hidenwood Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Mason served on the Board of Visitors of Old Dominion University from 1976 until 1984. He served as President of the Newport News Bar Association, as a substitute judge in the Newport News District Court and on the Disciplinary Board of the Virginia State Bar.

Skip was an avid reader and he and Mary Lou enjoyed international travel including favorites Paris and Virgin Gorda. They loved their beach vacations at Sandbridge and later at Hilton Head. Skip was a great storyteller and enjoyed hosting family gatherings, giving his young grandchildren tractor rides and going to their sporting events.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Heartland Hospice for their special support and guidance given to Skip and his loved ones on his final journey.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, at Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Boulevard, in Newport News. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 303, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23235 or Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 (online at alz.org).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Hidenwood Presbyterian Church
414 Hiden Boulevard, Newport News, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shannon, Ben and family, We are so sorry to hear about your dad. Susan and I send our prayers and condolences.
Pat and Susan Cherrie
Friend
July 1, 2021
Memory of my mentor and friend and his family. Can´t express how much all of you mean to me. Comfort in our loss
Bill cowardin
July 1, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Skip was an amazing man and will truly be missed. Love y'all!
Rick, Carter, Andrew and Sydney
Family
June 30, 2021
I treasure the time that I spent working for Skip and Ben at Mason & Mason. Skip was a true southern gentleman. He was focused and patient and an excellent mentor. I have many fond memories of office social events outside work hours and even seeing Skip years ago at swim meets. I have always admired him and his loving family. My prayers are with all of you.
Melissa Link
Work
June 28, 2021
I only met Shannon when he spoke at you mother's graveside service(Lucy Fanshaw). I remember well your parents Lucy and Benny Fanshaw as they were friends with my parents Eddie and Mary Baum at first Presbyterian Church. I was sorry to hear of his death and will keep you and your family in my prayers. They often came over to visit them on on Carlisle Way in Norfolk.
Anne Baum Walker
Family
June 28, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
G
June 28, 2021
Dear Mary Lou, Shannon, Ben and Paige, Skip was such an influence in my life as my boss and mentor in my first job as a legal secretary. He was brilliant and loved to tell jokes and funny stories, but also a strict taskmaster and no nonsense when it came to work responsibilities. You were all like family to me. I am so very saddened by your loss. He will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. With love and affection and deepest sympathies to you, Ruth Ann
Ruth Ann Riegel
Work
June 28, 2021
Ben and Kelli, I am so sorry. I will keep you in my thoughts and close in my heart. Love you.
Patsy P Gilliland
Friend
June 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Skips' family and many friends who are grieving his death...I too am in grief. I looked up to him as a civic hero and was proud of my association with him many years ago through the ODU Alumni Association. May he be long remembered for his gentlemanly ways and his kindness to all. and may he rest in eternal peace.
Bernie Kirsch
Friend
June 27, 2021
Skip was a treasured classmate at law school. I often thought he would have a fine career, and I am glad to see from his obituary that he did. My sympathies for his family.
Dan Livermore
School
June 25, 2021
My wife ( Mary Terry, deceased) and I shared many good times together with Skip and Mary Lou in law school in 1961-1962. My condolences to the family
Tom Terry
School
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results