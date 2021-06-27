MASON, Shannon Taylor, Jr., 87, of Henrico, Virginia, died June 19, 2021. Born December 13, 1933 in Norfolk, Virginia, he was preceded in death by his parents, Shannon Taylor Mason and Ernestine Griffin Mason; and by his son, Mark Keith Mason. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Louisa Fanshaw Mason; son, Shannon Taylor Mason III; son, Benjamin McMullan Mason and his wife, Kelli H. Mason; daughter, Paige Mason Bryan and her husband, Thomas D. Bryan; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mr. Mason graduated from Maury High School in 1952. After serving two years in the United States Army, he graduated from William and Mary, Norfolk Division, in 1959 and from the Marshall-Wythe School of Law in 1962 where he graduated number one in his class. He served as a law clerk to the Honorable Walter E. Hoffman, United States District Judge before going into private practice in Norfolk. He and his family moved to Newport News where he practiced law with a number of firms before retiring from Mason, Mason, Walker & Hedrick in 2008. He and Mary Lou had attended Hidenwood Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Mason served on the Board of Visitors of Old Dominion University from 1976 until 1984. He served as President of the Newport News Bar Association, as a substitute judge in the Newport News District Court and on the Disciplinary Board of the Virginia State Bar.
Skip was an avid reader and he and Mary Lou enjoyed international travel including favorites Paris and Virgin Gorda. They loved their beach vacations at Sandbridge and later at Hilton Head. Skip was a great storyteller and enjoyed hosting family gatherings, giving his young grandchildren tractor rides and going to their sporting events.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Heartland Hospice for their special support and guidance given to Skip and his loved ones on his final journey.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, at Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Boulevard, in Newport News. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 303, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23235 or Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 (online at alz.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.