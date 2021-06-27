Dear Mary Lou, Shannon, Ben and Paige, Skip was such an influence in my life as my boss and mentor in my first job as a legal secretary. He was brilliant and loved to tell jokes and funny stories, but also a strict taskmaster and no nonsense when it came to work responsibilities. You were all like family to me. I am so very saddened by your loss. He will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. With love and affection and deepest sympathies to you, Ruth Ann

Ruth Ann Riegel Work June 28, 2021