Stephen J. and Frances H. Vitek
VITEK, Stephen J. and Frances H., A Funeral Mass for both Stephen and Frances Vitek will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. A light reception graciously provided by The Knights of Columbus will follow in the downstairs church social hall and a private interment with family will take place after the reception at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A livestream of the 10 a.m. Mass will be available on the church website, ollrichva.org/live-mass and on the church Facebook page, facebook.com/ollrichva. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes by mail or online at ollrichva.org/giving. Condolences may be offered at blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
