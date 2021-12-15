Menu
Sylvia Irene Lambert
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct
Farmville, VA
LAMBERT, Sylvia Irene Marrs, of Meherrin, Va., went to be with the Lord after a long illness on December 12, 2021. Sylvia was lovingly surrounded by her family as she peacefully passed away at home as she wished.

Sylvia was the beloved wife of Ralph E. Lambert of Huntington, W.Va.

Ralph went to be with the Lord in June, 1998.

Sylvia was born in Powhatan, Va. She was 88 years old. Sylvia

worked until retirement at Philip Morris Inc.

She was a loving mother and grandmother to her six surviving children, Linda Anderson of Crewe, Va., Dianna Tompkins, husband, James, of Farmville, Va., Willie R. Lambert, wife, Karen, of Doswell, Va., Timothy M. Lambert, wife, Marian, of Amelia, Va., Douglas G. Lambert, wife, Kimberly, of Meherrin, Va., Daniel T. Lambert, wife, Debra, of Chesterfield, Va. Sylvia had two sons who preceded her in death, Ronald L. Lambert and Bruce A. Lambert. She had 15 grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.

Sylvia had a Yorker, Spunky, who was very dear to her.

Sylvia had four surviving siblings, Edith Selson of Las Vegas N.V., Roy J. Marrs, wife, Bernice, of Ohio, Frank D. Marrs, wife, Cynthia of Ore., Dolly M. Slaytor of Ind. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick D. Marrs, wife, Mallie M. Mathews, of Davy W.Va. Grandparents were Tandy A. Mathews, wife, Martha E. Mabe, of Tobaccoville, N.C.

A family visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Petersburg, Va. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct, Farmville, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct, Farmville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
