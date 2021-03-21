WRIGHT, Thomas Wesley, Sr., 79, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wesley Wright. He is survived by three children, Thomas Wesley Wright Jr., Charles Barrett Turner Wright and Lindsey Wright Piett. Tom is also survived by two granddaughters, Lillian Channing Piett and Eliza Buckley Piett. Tom was a graduate of Randolph-Macon Academy, top of his class, and East Coast Champion wrestler at Davidson College, and top of his class graduate as a Juris Doctorate and published author in the law review at William and Mary Law School. As a lifelong marathoner, Tom was one of a small group to determine the course for what would become the famous Richmond Marathon. He was a member of the Road Runners Club of Richmond and the YMCA Running Club and a tri-athlete. Tom was an Eagle Scout and experienced pilot flying Cessnas in his youth. Tom was a celebrated sculptor. Channel 6 News televised the unveiling of his groundbreaking creation for Mount Gilead Church on the Southside of Richmond. Tom was a devoted volunteer within his community, giving his time to programs such as the YMCA, Cross Over Ministries and 25 years of commitment volunteering at First Baptist Church as director, camera man and editor on the film crew. He opened his doors to students from the VCU Arts Department to mentor and train on film editing, equipment and techniques. Of all these accomplishments, it was really Tom's everyday interactions with the people in his life that were the most extraordinary. He will be remembered by countless people as the nicest man they ever met. His children were truly blessed to have him as a father and he will be immeasurably missed. There is an opportunity for family, friends and work partners to pay their respects on Monday, March 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Woody's Funeral Home on Parham Road. A graveside service will be performed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 at Westhampton Memorial Park on Patterson Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tuckahoe YMCA.



