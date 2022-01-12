BUCK, Virginia, 81, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Purtle and Mary Purtle; husband, Charles D. Buck III. She is survived by her son, Buell Steelman (Rebecca); daughter, Mary Lyons (John); siblings, Homer and Jane; and her dog, Willow. Throughout her career, she served in numerous roles at Christopher Newport University and Louisiana State University. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling, Mahjong, book clubs and church. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 8901 Winterpock Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.