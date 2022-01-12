Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Buck
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
BUCK, Virginia, 81, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Purtle and Mary Purtle; husband, Charles D. Buck III. She is survived by her son, Buell Steelman (Rebecca); daughter, Mary Lyons (John); siblings, Homer and Jane; and her dog, Willow. Throughout her career, she served in numerous roles at Christopher Newport University and Louisiana State University. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling, Mahjong, book clubs and church. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 8901 Winterpock Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
8901 Winterpock Rd., Chesterfield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I met Virginia thru Mahjongg. We were both from the south so became "Southern Belle" friends. I looked forward to seeing her every Friday and truly will miss her. I have memories of her having her card memorized and the group teasing her about it. She was a good sport and was so much fun. Win at Mahjongg up there in heaven Virginia...your card is waiting.
Sharon Fritsch
Friend
January 12, 2022
My sincere condolences to Virginia's family. I had the pleasure of knowing and working with her for years at CNU. Virginia was always friendly, knowledgeable, and kind-hearted. I know she made a difference in the lives of many. May God Bless her with eternal life in heaven above.
Lisa Spiller
Work
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Virginia's passing. She provided a strong role model for me in my early days as a faculty member: she was kind and full of integrity. My condolences to the family, especially Mary, whom I remember from my first term teaching at CNU.
Kara Keeling
Work
January 12, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
January 12, 2022
Virginia was an excellent colleague and a good friend. She will be sorely missed
Joe Healey
Work
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results