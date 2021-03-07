Menu
William Massie Meredith III
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
MEREDITH, William Massie, III, January 14, 1986 to February 26, 2021.

William Massie Meredith III, 35, of Denver, Colo., died suddenly on Friday, February 26. Bill was born in Richmond, Va., attended St. Christopher's School, Oakland School, Fluvanna, Va., Alldredge Academy, Davis, W.Va. and graduated from Brook Road Academy, Richmond. He attended Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge, Colo., where he fell madly in love with the Rocky Mountains. Over the years, Bill worked in residential construction, on a cattle ranch and even used his "animal whispering" skills to break wild horses for various State Park Services. Bill's passion for live music, especially Widespread Panic Band, took him all over the country, creating more lasting friendships than he could count. Numerous friends have told the family stories of Bill going beyond the call of duty to help them in some unselfish way. The expression, "he'd give you the shirt off his back," summed up his caring for anyone in need. His love for his late lab, Lily, and his new lab puppy, Pax, were unmatched. Bill was the happiest with his dogs, his friends, camping, hiking, snowboarding, dirt biking, all with music blaring. He is survived by his parents, Lynda Harrison Hatcher and William Massie Meredith Jr.; sisters, Margaret Harrison Meredith and Anne Massie Meredith; grandfather, Donald Lee Harrison; stepmother, Sara Jessee Meredith; and stepfather, Robert V. Hatcher III (Trey). He was predeceased by three grandparents, Barbara Farr Harrison, Eugenie Pieper Meredith and William Massie Meredith. The family would like to thank Melissa Ann Christensen and Bethany Helaine Lamson for their love and fellowship during Bill's many years in Colorado. A service and celebration is scheduled in Denver on Sunday, April 18, 2021; details to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of William Massie Meredith III to the following:

SPCA (spca.org/donate), or JHW Foundation (jhwfoundation.org), or Nuci Space (nuci.org).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved son. He was a best friend to many. I met Bill through Griff, Preston, and Lawson about 20 years ago. We kept in touch over the phone and would see him every time we (my wife Caroline and our two children Jack and Bailey) went to Denver to see my family or just passing through, including his last birthday. We took him out to his favorite Sushi Restaurant. Of course we would also see him at many concerts. Bill always had a smile on his face and was fun to be around even when you knew that he was hurting inside. I really liked Bill and will never forget him. Please let me know where I can donate money to help pay for the memorial service in Denver and funeral cost. Bill was a great person to All.
Hunter Terry
March 29, 2021
Bill was a calm presence in the middle of a rock and roll storm. He always made time for everybody and did it with sincerity. I feel so fortunate to have known him at Panic and, even more so, outside of Panic. Peace my dear Friend!
Audra Foster
March 17, 2021
Dear Lynda, So very sad to hear of the loss of your precious son. Praying God´s comfort for you and your family.
Alison Bannen Whatley
March 15, 2021
Becky Johnson
March 14, 2021
Linda and Massie I was so very sorry to hear about Bill. What a handsome young man! I remember him still as this adorable little boy running around Woodberry! My heart breaks for you and your families. Love to you, Debbie
Debbie Davis
March 11, 2021
Linda, I am so sorry to hear about this terrible loss..thinking of you and your family ...
Lillian Hill Watson
March 11, 2021
Dear Lynda & Massie, Nothing I say could lessen your tragic loss of your beautiful son. Know that you have my heartfelt condolences for your heartbreaking and premature loss. Bill´s picture struck me as a kind person with a big heart! Fondly, Charlie
Charles Robins
March 9, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
David Snipes
March 8, 2021
Massie, I am so sorry for your loss. I did not know Bill, but he appears to have been a wonderful person. His memory lives on with you. My thoughts are with you and your family.
Vanessa S. Rakestraw
March 8, 2021
Very sorry Linda - Trey and Massie - Sara.
App
March 7, 2021
Heartbroken about this loss. I am grateful for the memories shared with Bill. Sending love to all family and friends.
Aly Wilkerson
March 7, 2021
Holding your family in my heart.
Aimee Yowell
March 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Peace and healing to your family.
Helen Blasch
March 7, 2021
Massie and Lynda, I am so very sorry for your loss. Blessings to you and yours.
Cheryl Ramsay
March 7, 2021
Heartbroken for you and yours. Cherish the beautiful times and memories til you meet again
Clay Wommack
March 7, 2021
Heartfelt condolences from former Wythe Avenue neighbors of Bill´s dad, another lover of labs.
Rosalie, Hugh, and Larisa West
March 7, 2021
Man so sorry wish bill could have found his peace on earth
James farmer
March 7, 2021
