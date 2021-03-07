I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved son. He was a best friend to many. I met Bill through Griff, Preston, and Lawson about 20 years ago. We kept in touch over the phone and would see him every time we (my wife Caroline and our two children Jack and Bailey) went to Denver to see my family or just passing through, including his last birthday. We took him out to his favorite Sushi Restaurant. Of course we would also see him at many concerts. Bill always had a smile on his face and was fun to be around even when you knew that he was hurting inside. I really liked Bill and will never forget him. Please let me know where I can donate money to help pay for the memorial service in Denver and funeral cost. Bill was a great person to All.

Hunter Terry March 29, 2021