MEREDITH, William Massie, III, January 14, 1986 to February 26, 2021.
William Massie Meredith III, 35, of Denver, Colo., died suddenly on Friday, February 26. Bill was born in Richmond, Va., attended St. Christopher's School, Oakland School, Fluvanna, Va., Alldredge Academy, Davis, W.Va. and graduated from Brook Road Academy, Richmond. He attended Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge, Colo., where he fell madly in love with the Rocky Mountains. Over the years, Bill worked in residential construction, on a cattle ranch and even used his "animal whispering" skills to break wild horses for various State Park Services. Bill's passion for live music, especially Widespread Panic Band, took him all over the country, creating more lasting friendships than he could count. Numerous friends have told the family stories of Bill going beyond the call of duty to help them in some unselfish way. The expression, "he'd give you the shirt off his back," summed up his caring for anyone in need. His love for his late lab, Lily, and his new lab puppy, Pax, were unmatched. Bill was the happiest with his dogs, his friends, camping, hiking, snowboarding, dirt biking, all with music blaring. He is survived by his parents, Lynda Harrison Hatcher and William Massie Meredith Jr.; sisters, Margaret Harrison Meredith and Anne Massie Meredith; grandfather, Donald Lee Harrison; stepmother, Sara Jessee Meredith; and stepfather, Robert V. Hatcher III (Trey). He was predeceased by three grandparents, Barbara Farr Harrison, Eugenie Pieper Meredith and William Massie Meredith. The family would like to thank Melissa Ann Christensen and Bethany Helaine Lamson for their love and fellowship during Bill's many years in Colorado. A service and celebration is scheduled in Denver on Sunday, April 18, 2021; details to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of William Massie Meredith III to the following:
SPCA (spca.org/donate
), or JHW Foundation (jhwfoundation.org
), or Nuci Space (nuci.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.