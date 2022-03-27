Larry Paul Nostrum

CASPER - Larry Paul Nostrum, age 69, died in Casper Wyoming on March 4, 2022. Larry was born to Ordie and Jennie Nostrum and grew up in Riverton, Wyoming. Early in his career, Larry worked in various mining positions and found his calling in the auto parts industry. He lived most of his life in Riverton, Wyoming where he worked at various auto parts stores. He eventually relocated to Casper, Wyoming and retired after several years at Lariat International Truck.

Larry is survived by his four children: Rian (Cari-Ann), Trisha (Jason), Spencer (Mia) and Jessalyn; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Lennie; and nephew Tim along with many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Lawrence.

A gathering in Larry's honor will be held at a later date.

