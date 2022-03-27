Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry P. Nostrum
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second
Casper, WY

Larry Paul Nostrum

CASPER - Larry Paul Nostrum, age 69, died in Casper Wyoming on March 4, 2022. Larry was born to Ordie and Jennie Nostrum and grew up in Riverton, Wyoming. Early in his career, Larry worked in various mining positions and found his calling in the auto parts industry. He lived most of his life in Riverton, Wyoming where he worked at various auto parts stores. He eventually relocated to Casper, Wyoming and retired after several years at Lariat International Truck.

Larry is survived by his four children: Rian (Cari-Ann), Trisha (Jason), Spencer (Mia) and Jessalyn; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Lennie; and nephew Tim along with many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Lawrence.

A gathering in Larry's honor will be held at a later date.

To leave the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.