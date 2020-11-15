I am so sorry for your loss. Donna was a mentor to my son Christopher Worley. Chris was at UA for five years and Donna got him sponsorship to go to Russia one summer. He loved her like a second mother. They kept in touch throughout the years frequently. She was a special, wonderful lady. Chris called me as soon as he saw the notice of her death. He is truly grieving her death. He just called me again at which time we spoke about Donna again. She will be in our hearts forever. Our. Thoughts and prayers to yo you and your family.

Sharon Worley November 13, 2020