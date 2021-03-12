Profesora Maria Cristina, I send my deep sympathy to you and your family. I was a student in your Community Ed. Spanish class for several years. Your husband was the one who encouraged me to continue my studies when I didn't think I could go on. He was a very gracious and hospitable host when our classes gathered in your home for celebratory meals at the end of several class sessions. He was a kind man. May the LORD of peace give you His peace at all times and in every way in this time of mourning. 2 Thess. 3:16

Michelle Bennett March 16, 2021