Melvin Canode
Services to honor and celebrate the life of Melvin "Johnnie" Ray Canode will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, at South Tulsa Baptist Church. A visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Monday, December 14, 2020, at RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford.
Melvin was born January 24, 1935, in Mannford, Oklahoma, to George and Jessie Canode.
He graduated from Mannford High School, and continued his education at Oklahoma A&M, graduating in 1957 with a Business Administration degree. On May 1, 1965, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he married Ann Canode.
Melvin devoted 35 years working as the Branch Manager for Ross Martin Company.
He was a member of South Tulsa Baptist Church and The First Baptist Church of Mannford. Steadfast in his involvement in the Church, he served as a deacon and usher for many years. Mel was also active in the Allan Davis Ministry Service.
He lived his life for the Lord, enjoyed bass fishing, cheering and watching his son play basketball, which made him known as "his son's biggest fan." He was described by many as "a big ole teddy bear", because of his benevolent personality.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory are son, Ray Canode and wife, Michelle; three grandsons, Evan, Parker, and Davis; two sisters-in-law, Lu McDonald and Lisa Light.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Ann Canode.
Love and sympathy may take the form of donation to: The Ministry Center, 312 S. 33rd West Ave., Tulsa, OK 74127. www.bixbyfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 13, 2020.