Robert S. Morgan
Robert Stewart Morgan (Bob) passed away peacefully with family at his side on March 22, 2022 at the age of 72. His life was centered around Faith, family, health, work and commitment.
Born on September 30, 1949 in Amityville, NY, Bob made Tulsa his home for 51 years after graduating in 1971 from Villanova University. Bob spent his career solely at Deloitte (formally Touche-Ross) for 41 years, retiring in 2012 as Managing Partner of both the Oklahoma and Little Rock Practices.
Bob was a long-time member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church and Southern Hills Country Club. He was involved in many community and non-profit organizations over his career and served as President of the Tulsa Ballet, the Petroleum Club and the Summit Club.
Bob was an avid runner, completing the first 32 consecutive years of the Tulsa Run, and a regular member of the St. Francis Health Zone.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Janice; son Brad and wife Elizabeth and their three daughters, Charlotte, Delaney and Wynn; daughter Katie Hermann and husband Karl and their two children Luke and Grace, all of Charlotte, NC; his brother Bill Morgan and wife Barbara of Fullerton, CA; and many extended family members.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, April 22, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 4001 East 101st Street, Tulsa. Donations can be made to JDRF (formally the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation): https://www.jdrf.org/memorial www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Apr. 17, 2022.