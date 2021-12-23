My heart goes out to all of you, especially Kara, Julie, and Stephen, your children, and the entire Oleinick family. I have known Sam my entire life as he was a dear friend of my parents (Dolores & Daniel Ellis) since before I was born. They all met at Wistar in Philadelphia and they talked fondly of their years working there together, as well as ski trips and many other non-work adventures. My earliest memory of Sam is that of my parents' bachelor friend driving out to the suburbs to visit us, behind the wheel of a convertible (I think it was red?). Even though he was several years older than my parents, he seemed the epitome of "cool!" I also recall attending Sam & Kay's beautiful wedding in Oklahoma City (an exotic locale for this Philly girl!). My father was a groomsman and I remember my sister and I enjoyed meeting all the Oleinick family members and Kay's lovely children. After moving to Texas in the early 1990s, I was fortunate to see Sam & Kay occasionally, whenever my parents came to visit. Probably my favorite memory was listening to Sam and my mother sing the entire Cream of Wheat commercial from their childhood. And they did this on more than one occasion! :) I will miss chatting with him whenever my parents were in town, exchanging the occasional e-mail (he was always so generous with his medical knowledge), and hearing updates from my parents. Please know that I'm keeping each of you in my daily prayers as you mourn the loss of your sweet father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. May he rest in peace with his sweet Kay....

Susan Ellis Koch Friend December 24, 2021