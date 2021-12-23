Dr. Samuel Reuben Oleinick
A loving husband, father and grandfather, Samuel passed away December 21, 2021. He was born on February 29, 1932, to Julius and Evelyn Oleinick in Newark, New Jersey. The family moved to Brooklyn, then Detroit, where Sam and his brothers spent their early childhood. Sam attended Medical School at the University of Michigan. He then attended Wistar Institute at the University of Pennsylvania where he received his Ph.D. in Microbiology. After completion of his residencies, Sam enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve where he served as a physician. He retired as a Captain after 36 years.
Sam spent much of his 50-year medical career in the Department of Medicine at the University of Oklahoma where he directed the Tissue Typing Laboratory and the Clinical Immunology section. While working at the University of Oklahoma, he met Glenda "Kay" May. Sam and Kay were married in 1986 and enjoyed 33 years of marriage.
Sam and Kay enjoyed traveling and exploring the world seeing over 30 countries. He had a special place in his heart for his niece and nephews. He treasured his relationship with his children and was the best Zayde. Sam was a lifelong learner who loved to share his thirst for knowledge with his grandchildren. Sam and Kay enjoyed taking their grandchildren on many adventures and helped create a love of travel.
In Oklahoma City, Sam was an active member of Emanuel Synagogue where he served as President, Chair of the 200 club, and Synagogue Board. When Sam and Kay moved to Tulsa, they became active in Congregation B'nai Emunah where he continued his religious studies and served on the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice Interfaith committee.
Sam is survived by his three children: son, Stephen May, his wife, Mari, and their children, Lauren (Derek) Doak and Taylor (Hannah) May; daughter, Kara Mings, and her children, Mason and Kaylie; and daughter, Julie Casey, and her husband, Brian, and their children, Connor and Allison; brother, Arthur Oleinick; nephews, Robert Oleinick, Lewis Oleinick, Jon Oleinick and Mike Stein; and niece, Susan Shapiro. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay; his parents; his brothers, Morris Oleinick and Irwin Oleinick; and son-in-law, John Mings.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for and loved Sam. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his loving memory to Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, Parkinson's Research or charity of your choice
.
Graveside Service will be Thursday, 10 AM, at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa.
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 23, 2021.