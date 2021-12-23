Menu
Dr. Samuel Reuben Oleinick
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
1402 South Boulder Avenue
Tulsa, OK
A loving husband, father and grandfather, Samuel passed away December 21, 2021. He was born on February 29, 1932, to Julius and Evelyn Oleinick in Newark, New Jersey. The family moved to Brooklyn, then Detroit, where Sam and his brothers spent their early childhood. Sam attended Medical School at the University of Michigan. He then attended Wistar Institute at the University of Pennsylvania where he received his Ph.D. in Microbiology. After completion of his residencies, Sam enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve where he served as a physician. He retired as a Captain after 36 years.

Sam spent much of his 50-year medical career in the Department of Medicine at the University of Oklahoma where he directed the Tissue Typing Laboratory and the Clinical Immunology section. While working at the University of Oklahoma, he met Glenda "Kay" May. Sam and Kay were married in 1986 and enjoyed 33 years of marriage.

Sam and Kay enjoyed traveling and exploring the world seeing over 30 countries. He had a special place in his heart for his niece and nephews. He treasured his relationship with his children and was the best Zayde. Sam was a lifelong learner who loved to share his thirst for knowledge with his grandchildren. Sam and Kay enjoyed taking their grandchildren on many adventures and helped create a love of travel.

In Oklahoma City, Sam was an active member of Emanuel Synagogue where he served as President, Chair of the 200 club, and Synagogue Board. When Sam and Kay moved to Tulsa, they became active in Congregation B'nai Emunah where he continued his religious studies and served on the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice Interfaith committee.

Sam is survived by his three children: son, Stephen May, his wife, Mari, and their children, Lauren (Derek) Doak and Taylor (Hannah) May; daughter, Kara Mings, and her children, Mason and Kaylie; and daughter, Julie Casey, and her husband, Brian, and their children, Connor and Allison; brother, Arthur Oleinick; nephews, Robert Oleinick, Lewis Oleinick, Jon Oleinick and Mike Stein; and niece, Susan Shapiro. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay; his parents; his brothers, Morris Oleinick and Irwin Oleinick; and son-in-law, John Mings.

The family wishes to thank all those who cared for and loved Sam. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his loving memory to Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, Parkinson's Research or charity of your choice.

Graveside Service will be Thursday, 10 AM, at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa.

Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151 www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published by Tulsa World on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery
Tulsa, OK
Fitzgerald Funeral Service Ivy Chapel - Tulsa
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sam was a true and loving friend for over 60 years. We met at the Wistar Institute of the University of Pennsylvania when we were young and at the beginning of our Research Careers. In addition to working hard during the week on our individual Research projects, we played bridge all Friday nights or went skiing in Vermont over the weekends. Sam was a wonderful physician, and an enthusiastic laboratory scientist. He was the true Renaissance man. In loving memory of a wonderful friend. Sam, we will remember you for ever. Rest in Peace our friend. Dolores and Dan.
Daniel and Dolores Ellis
December 24, 2021
My heart goes out to all of you, especially Kara, Julie, and Stephen, your children, and the entire Oleinick family. I have known Sam my entire life as he was a dear friend of my parents (Dolores & Daniel Ellis) since before I was born. They all met at Wistar in Philadelphia and they talked fondly of their years working there together, as well as ski trips and many other non-work adventures. My earliest memory of Sam is that of my parents' bachelor friend driving out to the suburbs to visit us, behind the wheel of a convertible (I think it was red?). Even though he was several years older than my parents, he seemed the epitome of "cool!" I also recall attending Sam & Kay's beautiful wedding in Oklahoma City (an exotic locale for this Philly girl!). My father was a groomsman and I remember my sister and I enjoyed meeting all the Oleinick family members and Kay's lovely children. After moving to Texas in the early 1990s, I was fortunate to see Sam & Kay occasionally, whenever my parents came to visit. Probably my favorite memory was listening to Sam and my mother sing the entire Cream of Wheat commercial from their childhood. And they did this on more than one occasion! :) I will miss chatting with him whenever my parents were in town, exchanging the occasional e-mail (he was always so generous with his medical knowledge), and hearing updates from my parents. Please know that I'm keeping each of you in my daily prayers as you mourn the loss of your sweet father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. May he rest in peace with his sweet Kay....
Susan Ellis Koch
Friend
December 24, 2021
