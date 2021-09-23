Katelyn Ariel Vanhoozer



March 20, 1994 - Sept. 20, 2021



In His mercy, God received Katelyn Ariel Vanhoozer, age 27 1/2, on Monday, September 20, 2021. She died from injuries suffered in a car accident. She loves Jesus Christ, trusts Him as her Savior, and calls Him Friend.



She was born on March 20, 1994, in Waco, Texas where she played viola with the Central Texas String Academy. She graduated from Judson College in Marion, Alabama. She trained horses, trained riders, and was an equestrian herself specializing in dressage at Vanhoozer Farms in Weatherford, Texas.



A favorite verse she would often repeat is Romans 8:38-39. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.



She will be missed by many friends, by colleagues in the horse world, her grandparents, Barbara & Larry Vanhoozer of Weatherford and Don Kilpatrick of Houston; parents, Russell and Kari Vanhoozer; siblings, Andrew, Samuel, and Olivia Grace of Bedford, Texas.



She was a benefit to everyone she knew.



Funeral at 10 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Fort Worth Presbyterian Church, 6251 Oakmont Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76132, Interment to follow at Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth under the direction of Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.