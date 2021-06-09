Marianne Porter
Jan. 31, 1948 - June 7, 2021
"Mimi" Marianne Stump Porter, 73, of Waco, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Providence Hospice Place after a long, hard fought illness. A Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.
Mimi was born January 31, 1948, in Houston, Texas. She was a Waco business woman acquiring many rental properties over the years. Mimi loved gardening, cooking, reading, and her Mexican food.
She will be dearly missed by her son, Matthew Stump; grandchildren, Megan Stump and Ethan Johnson, Blake Stump; great friends, Denise Carrizales, Peggy Kellough, Amy Tindell, Roxie Villarreal, and numerous very special loved ones.
Special Thanks to everyone at Providence Hospice for their loving care of our Mimi.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2021.