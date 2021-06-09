Menu
Marianne Porter
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Marianne Porter

Jan. 31, 1948 - June 7, 2021

"Mimi" Marianne Stump Porter, 73, of Waco, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Providence Hospice Place after a long, hard fought illness. A Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.

Mimi was born January 31, 1948, in Houston, Texas. She was a Waco business woman acquiring many rental properties over the years. Mimi loved gardening, cooking, reading, and her Mexican food.

She will be dearly missed by her son, Matthew Stump; grandchildren, Megan Stump and Ethan Johnson, Blake Stump; great friends, Denise Carrizales, Peggy Kellough, Amy Tindell, Roxie Villarreal, and numerous very special loved ones.

Special Thanks to everyone at Providence Hospice for their loving care of our Mimi.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy on your loss. She was a great friend and neighbor years ago when we lived on Cumberland. We had fun times! Good memories.
Dona Thompson McNally
June 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mimi's passing. She helped so many people and will be sorely missed. (Psalms 94:19)
Ryan
June 16, 2021
Oh Dear Matt and Peggy- Mom and I have recently been thinking of Marianne so very much and are so sad to read of her passing. She was an amazing woman indeed. We loved and respected her tremendously and are sad that our move to the NW has removed us from dear family. We think of you both so often- and miss you. Please know our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with you all. We'd love to talk with you by phone once you get past the shock and grief. We're no longer on Facebook and have no way to be in touch with you except by phone. Just know we love you- and are grieving her loss with you.
Carrie and Elinor
Family
June 13, 2021
I met Marianne through my daughter Amy & we connected when I introduced her to Grace. We had a long conversation that evening & I felt like I´d known her forever! She was a sweet & kind lady that I was so honored to have met. RIP Marianne until we all meet again sweet lady.
Rhonda Fielding
Friend
June 11, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Angela Olivas
Friend
June 11, 2021
Rod HetzelSusie Matlock-Hetzel
June 10, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss.
Susie Matlock-Hetzel
Other
June 10, 2021
