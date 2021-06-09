Oh Dear Matt and Peggy- Mom and I have recently been thinking of Marianne so very much and are so sad to read of her passing. She was an amazing woman indeed. We loved and respected her tremendously and are sad that our move to the NW has removed us from dear family. We think of you both so often- and miss you. Please know our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with you all. We'd love to talk with you by phone once you get past the shock and grief. We're no longer on Facebook and have no way to be in touch with you except by phone. Just know we love you- and are grieving her loss with you.

Carrie and Elinor Family June 13, 2021