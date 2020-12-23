Milton Turnipseed



Dec. 23, 1943 - Dec. 18, 2020



Milton Guy Turnipseed, 76, departed this life (in his sleep) on Friday, December 18, 2020, at his home in Walburg, TX.



Milton was born to Roland Guy and Hazel Pauline (McCarver) Turnipseed on December 23, 1943, on a farm three miles west of Kosse, TX, in Falls County.



Milton attended elementary school at Reagan, TX, graduated from Marlin High School in 1962, attended and graduated from Temple Jr. College, where he met and later married Peggy Krueger. Milton then attended and graduated from Baylor University, Waco, TX, with a Management degree in 1966.



Milton is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Turnipseed; three children, Dennis (Sally) of Richmond, TX; Michelle Cole (Clayton) of Liberty Hill, TX; and David (Michelle) of Hutto, TX; nine grandchildren: Kelly, Austin (Kirsten), and Kate Turnipseed; Chelsea, Carly, and Cade Cole; Kyle, Makenna, and Kinsley Turnipseed; and a sister, Glenda Acklen of Kyle, TX.



Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Pauline Turnipseed; and two sisters, Francis Cassens and Imogene Burton.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.