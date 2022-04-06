Vernon Ray Haddock
Oct. 24, 1931 - April 3, 2022
Ray Haddock, 90, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Providence Hospice Place in Waco. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room with Minister Bob Rainey officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Ray was born October 24, 1931, in Waco, to Vernon Lee Haddock and Lela Ersa Haddock. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Vernon was a graduate of LaVega High School and Baylor University. He worked at Owens-Illinois in Human Resources retiring after 40 years of service. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church. Ray loved to play golf and fellowship that goes with it.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Lee Haddock; mother, Lela Ersa Haddock; and brother-in-law, Jerry.
Ray is survived by wife of 63 years, Joyce Haddock; son, Don; sister, Betty Faye; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mack Abernathy, Jamie Barry, Mike Colley, Chris Moore, Jeff Moore and Stephen Sniggs.
Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Ave. Waco, TX 76712 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 710 N. 64th St. Waco, TX 76710.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.