James Edward "Jim" Johnson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

James Edward "Jim" Johnson

February 24, 1931-February 19, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-James Edward "Jim" Johnson of Cedar Falls, formerly of La Porte City, passed away from heart failure on Friday, February 19, 2021, while at his winter home in Mesa, Arizona. He was born February 24, 1931 in Cedar Falls to George and Blanche (Anderson) Johnson, who farmed just west of Cedar Falls. After graduating from Iowa State Teachers College (ISTC) Campus High School in 1948, Jim studied at ISTC (UNI) for two and a half years, before transferring to Iowa State College (ISU), graduating in March 1953. During these years he worked summers at Hillcrest Drive-In Theater and Assinks Sand & Gravel in Cedar Falls. On August 16, 1953 Jim married JoAnn Leversee of Janesville at the Janesville United Methodist Church. Jim worked as manager of the Iowa State Experimental Farm north of Independence, and also at Macheak's TV in Cedar Falls. He served in the U.S. Army CIC (Counter-Intelligence Corps) from 1954-56. Jim went to work as a purchasing agent for Square D in Cedar Rapids, and later returned to Cedar Falls to work for John Deere as a supervisor. He also helped his father with farming and his agricultural spraying business. In 1960, Jim rented farms near La Porte City before acquiring the first of his own southwest of Independence, which he worked from 1970 to 1978. In addition to farming, Jim was also a supervisor and salesman for O's Gold Seed Corn (later named Asgrow). He and JoAnn bought a farm just south of La Porte City in 1978, and there he prospered until he retired in 1998. Jim enjoyed bantering over coffee at the co-op or the bakery, playing cards (at which he usually won), and being with his family and friends. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church of La Porte City.

Jim is survived by his wife of 67 years, JoAnn; Randy and wife Julie of La Porte City; Laura and husband Charles Laurence of Woodstock, NY; David and wife Angie of Johnston, IA; four grandchildren, Justin Johnson and wife Valerie of La Porte City, Jenni and husband Matthew Nelson of Ames; Elizabeth Johnson and Christopher Johnson of Johnston; three great grandchildren from Justin and Valerie: Grant, Abby and Grace; and two step-grandchildren, Charlotte Laurence and Luke Laurence of NY. He is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Jim Leversee and wife Sybil of Globe, AZ, and Bill Leversee and wife Connie of La Vista, NE, and their families, as well as special cousin Mary Esther McQuilkin and husband John of La Porte City.

A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the American Lutheran Church Building Fund, 801 Monroe Street, La Porte City, IA 50651, or to JoAnn Johnson, c/o Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 1825 W. 12th Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
31
Service
10:30a.m.
Dahl - Van Hove - Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar, IA
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
So sorry to hear of your sorrow. Jim will be missed my many. I always enjoyed visits with him , and of course Euchre games. You and your family are in my prayers. love & Many hugs sent your way
Darlys Braun
March 1, 2021
We will miss him!! You and your family were lucky to have him! We extend our sympathies to you with love.
Bill and Connie
February 28, 2021
