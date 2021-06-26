Major General David H. Lueck, Ret.

WINONA - Major General David H. Lueck, Ret., age 88 of Winona, MN, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

David Helmut was born September 19, 1932, in Baraboo, WI, to Helmut and Gertrude (Reque) Lueck. He graduated from Winona High School and earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Winona State University. He married Rita Styba at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Winona, on October 27, 1951, and together they raised six children. David began his 42-year distinguished military career with Company A, 135th Infantry Battalion, Winona, MN in 1950. He served at Camp Rucker, AL during the Korean Conflict and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant, Infantry, in 1953. He served as a Rifle Platoon Leader, and later held numerous positions including: Company Commander, A Company, 4th Battalion, 135th Infantry, Primary Staff Positions at Battalion, Brigade, and Division levels, Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry; Executive Officer, 47th Infantry Division Support Command; Commander, Troop Command; Assistant Division Commander of the State Area Command, until finally serving as the Commanding General of the 47th and then the 34th Infantry Division, until his retirement in 1992. Major General Lueck had the unique distinction of beginning his career as a Private and ending it as a Major General. He received numerous military decorations and awards throughout his career and was a true "soldier's soldier" – making his way up the ranks while keeping his boots on the ground. A talented musician, David won two consecutive National Sousaphone Championships while in high school and performed professionally in dance bands in the 50s and 60s. His innate musicality led him to a career in music education where he taught instrumental music, directing concert and marching bands at Alma, Cochrane and Cotter high schools before settling into his elementary band director role at Winona Area Public Schools. His decades-long teaching career inspired countless young musicians and as Music Department Chair, a position he held for many years, Mr. Lueck mentored and supported the many dedicated music faculty of the Winona school district. He knew how to bolster the spirit of a child, how to quietly direct their steps and amazingly, how to pull a quarter out from behind their ear! He knew how to use his booming voice to quiet a room and his gentle manner to command respect. Dave shined as a son, a brother, an uncle, and friend. He adored his mother, respected his father and bore the brunt of his older brothers' boyish pranks. He grew up to be a man of sterling character with a heart of gold. With "Reet" by his side, he built his most precious legacy – that of husband, dad, "grampa" and "great-grampa". He loved his family unconditionally, offering endless encouragement and sage advice gleaned from his large storehouse of insightful wisdom. The aptness of General Lueck's earned two stars is obvious to those who loved him. One star was just not bright enough. David is survived by his sons: COL (RET) Jeffrey (Dawn), David (Terese), Paul (Terrie), Eric (Bruce Olmscheid, MD), and MAJ (RET) Christopher (Shelly) Lueck; and daughter Lisa (Michael) Kinowski; 16 grandchildren; Tyler (Amanda), Alexander, Adam, Emily, CPT William, Thomas, Megan, Nicole, and Gretchen Lueck; Andrea (Chad) Prater; Justine (Matthew)

Commerford; Caitlin (Wes) Hard; Zachary (Kara), Nathanael (Tessa), Aaron (Renae) and Matthew (Kat) Kinowski; three great-grandchildren: Jaken Kinowski, Elizabeth and Theodore Commerford; sisters-in-law: Teresa Varner and Esther Styba; and many favorite nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kim; and two brothers; Harold and Richard.

Casket bearers will be David's grandsons. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Central Lutheran Church, Winona, with Rev. Linda Helberg, officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Winona. Military burial rights will be provided by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9, Winona, and the flag detail provided by MNARNG, Minneapolis, MN. Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Research Hospital.

