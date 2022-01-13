Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
C.W. "Kip" Clodfelter
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Clodfelter, C.W. "Kip"

November 3, 1950 - January 10, 2022

C. W. "Kip" Clodfelter passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 10, 2022. Kip is survived by his wife, "the nice lady," Carolyn Weir Clodfelter; daughters, Lori Kagarise (Kevin Collins) and Angela Clodfelter, Julie Chriscoe (Steve); brother, Chris Clodfelter; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, William D. Clodfelter and Irene Easter Clodfelter; siblings, Dan and Sandy; and grandson, Julian Clodfelter.

Kip enjoyed anything antique, old cars, fishing at the beach, and eating good food. Over the years, Kip's line of work and interests led him to many places and people. During the summer months, he looked forward to attending car shows in his restored 1949 Plymouth. Each fall, he would go on week-long fishing trips with his buddies. He and Carolyn loved the beach, and after retirement would spend month-long vacations at Carolina Beach. Together, they enjoyed searching for seashells, surf fishing, and sunrises.

A graveside service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Waughtown Cemetery (1802 Waughtown St., Winston Salem, NC 27107) with the Reverend Christa Warise officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local Meals on Wheels or Food Bank. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Waughtown Cemetery
1802 Waughtown St., Winston Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
My brother Harry just called me to tell me about Kip. I am so saddened, although haven't seen him for a long while, I have wonderful memories of him visiting DC with Harry and seeing him while visiting Winston-Salem. I loved his accent and his love of life. RIP Kip until we meet again. Pat
Patricia Minter
Friend
January 15, 2022
HATE TO HERE THAT,GOING TO MISS YOU MY FRIEND ,WE HAD SOME GOOD TIMES, WILL MISS TALKING TO YOU.BUT I WILL MEET YOU IN HEAVEN MY BUDDY,R.I.P. CONDOLEENCES TO YOUR FAMILY
harry yeatts
Friend
January 15, 2022
The good times we had will always be cherished memories. Condolences to your family
Fonty Hall
Friend
January 14, 2022
We offer our prayers & deepest condolences to Lori and family. I went to school with Lori.
Dean T Ragland
Friend
January 13, 2022
My late husband (Randy Lane) and Kip grew up together and Randy thought the world of him... Carolyn you are in my thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time...
Melinda Arrington Lane
Friend
January 13, 2022
Was an honor to have known him. Going to miss you my friend.
Ronnie Tesh
Friend
January 13, 2022
Never had a better friend RIP I know we´re all going to be together again see you on the other side
Danny Chocolate Myers
Friend
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results