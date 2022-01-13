Clodfelter, C.W. "Kip"
November 3, 1950 - January 10, 2022
C. W. "Kip" Clodfelter passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 10, 2022. Kip is survived by his wife, "the nice lady," Carolyn Weir Clodfelter; daughters, Lori Kagarise (Kevin Collins) and Angela Clodfelter, Julie Chriscoe (Steve); brother, Chris Clodfelter; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, William D. Clodfelter and Irene Easter Clodfelter; siblings, Dan and Sandy; and grandson, Julian Clodfelter.
Kip enjoyed anything antique, old cars, fishing at the beach, and eating good food. Over the years, Kip's line of work and interests led him to many places and people. During the summer months, he looked forward to attending car shows in his restored 1949 Plymouth. Each fall, he would go on week-long fishing trips with his buddies. He and Carolyn loved the beach, and after retirement would spend month-long vacations at Carolina Beach. Together, they enjoyed searching for seashells, surf fishing, and sunrises.
A graveside service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Waughtown Cemetery (1802 Waughtown St., Winston Salem, NC 27107) with the Reverend Christa Warise officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local Meals on Wheels or Food Bank. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.