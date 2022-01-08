Ashburn, Gabriel Ellis "Jack"
May 5, 1942 - October 31, 2021
Gabriel Ellis "Jack" Ashburn, age 79, formerly of Winston-Salem, passed away Oct. 31st in Connellsville, PA. Jack was born to G. Ellis and Lorraine Ashburn close to Dubois, PA. The family moved to Winston-Salem in Jack's youth. Ellis became a businessman, opening Ellis Ashburn Stationers in two locations around Winston-Salem with Lorraine running those stores' book departments. During this time young Jack amassed a great love and knowledge of classic cars (esp. those of the 50s), enjoyed stage acting, and was a talented basketball player (a starting forward) at Bishop McGuinness High School, graduating in 1960. From there he went to St. Mary's University in San Antonio, TX, graduating with a BA in Psychology. Embracing his idealism and concern for humanity, he joined the Peace Corps in '65, serving in Kabala, Sierra Leone, where he helped facilitate road building, including a critical one to Guinea, and worked at a rice research station. He also met another Peace Corps volunteer, Gail, who became the love of his life, and soon after returning to North Carolina they got married.
Early in the marriage Jack was involved in the civil rights movement, partly spurred on by his work at Experiment In Self-Reliance in Winston-Salem, and by 1970 he and Gail helped establish an 'intentional' community in Surry County, NC that aspired to be sustainable. There they designed and built their own home with help from their children and community, operated a sawmill, gardened (and more), and Jack honed skills and knowledge he'd later use as a professional carpenter.
He attended his 50-year High School reunion in 2008, catching up with his old acquaintances and friends. He spent his last 10 years close to Connellsville, PA in a scenic, rural area along the Youghiogheny River. A biking/walking trail passed close to his home and he enjoyed it both for strolls and getting to the grocery store. He became a voracious reader, especially enjoying mysteries, and discovered a flair for taking poignant pictures of the surrounding towns and countryside in Pennsylvania.
Remaining to cherish his memory are Jack's former wife Gail, his sister Pamala (Bill) Shugart, his children Brock, Austin, and Marcela McBride, grandchildren Lydia and Alice, and many others he loved. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Schools for Salone (a favorite organization of his established by former Peace Corps volunteers to build schools, pay teachers, buy school supplies). Donate at schoolsforsalone.org
or PO Box 25314, Seattle, WA 98165-2214.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 8, 2022.