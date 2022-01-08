Menu
Gabriel Ellis "Jack" Ashburn III
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bishop McGuinness High School
FUNERAL HOME
Blair-Lowther Funeral Home
305 Rear Independence Street
Perryopolis, PA
Ashburn, Gabriel Ellis "Jack"

May 5, 1942 - October 31, 2021

Gabriel Ellis "Jack" Ashburn, age 79, formerly of Winston-Salem, passed away Oct. 31st in Connellsville, PA. Jack was born to G. Ellis and Lorraine Ashburn close to Dubois, PA. The family moved to Winston-Salem in Jack's youth. Ellis became a businessman, opening Ellis Ashburn Stationers in two locations around Winston-Salem with Lorraine running those stores' book departments. During this time young Jack amassed a great love and knowledge of classic cars (esp. those of the 50s), enjoyed stage acting, and was a talented basketball player (a starting forward) at Bishop McGuinness High School, graduating in 1960. From there he went to St. Mary's University in San Antonio, TX, graduating with a BA in Psychology. Embracing his idealism and concern for humanity, he joined the Peace Corps in '65, serving in Kabala, Sierra Leone, where he helped facilitate road building, including a critical one to Guinea, and worked at a rice research station. He also met another Peace Corps volunteer, Gail, who became the love of his life, and soon after returning to North Carolina they got married.

Early in the marriage Jack was involved in the civil rights movement, partly spurred on by his work at Experiment In Self-Reliance in Winston-Salem, and by 1970 he and Gail helped establish an 'intentional' community in Surry County, NC that aspired to be sustainable. There they designed and built their own home with help from their children and community, operated a sawmill, gardened (and more), and Jack honed skills and knowledge he'd later use as a professional carpenter.

He attended his 50-year High School reunion in 2008, catching up with his old acquaintances and friends. He spent his last 10 years close to Connellsville, PA in a scenic, rural area along the Youghiogheny River. A biking/walking trail passed close to his home and he enjoyed it both for strolls and getting to the grocery store. He became a voracious reader, especially enjoying mysteries, and discovered a flair for taking poignant pictures of the surrounding towns and countryside in Pennsylvania.

Remaining to cherish his memory are Jack's former wife Gail, his sister Pamala (Bill) Shugart, his children Brock, Austin, and Marcela McBride, grandchildren Lydia and Alice, and many others he loved. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Schools for Salone (a favorite organization of his established by former Peace Corps volunteers to build schools, pay teachers, buy school supplies). Donate at schoolsforsalone.org or PO Box 25314, Seattle, WA 98165-2214.

Blair-Lowther Funeral Home and Crematory

305 Rear Independence St., Perryopolis, PA 15473
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 8, 2022.
Blair-Lowther Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thanks Robert Galeria for your comments. It's nice to hear from someone who was in the Peace Corps with him. I'm sure he would have loved to have seen you in real life, as you say. Your comment is much appreciated by me, his son.
Austin Ashburn
January 17, 2022
Jack was one of a kind. Many great memories of PC training & service in Sierra Leone. Sorry we never hooked up back here in "the real world".
Robert Galeria
January 16, 2022
thanks coach mitchell... we'll always love him.
Austin Ashburn
January 9, 2022
Condolences to the whole family. I was privileged to get to know and work with the children and fortunate to visit the home and enjoy their hospitality.
Rex Mitchell
Friend
January 8, 2022
