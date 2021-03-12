You were the best uncle anyone could be blessed to have. But really, you were much more than an uncle and when I helped take care of you in recent years, our bond definitely strengthened. I miss you already and it is going to be a big challenge to move forward without your sweet greetings, your funny stories, and your endless love. I’m very thankful that you are now free of pain and you are no longer confined to a bed. Until we see each other again, please know that I’ll still be loving you as much as always and I’ll do my best to carry your example of loving kindness forward to all those I encounter.

Ashley Snyder Miller Family March 12, 2021