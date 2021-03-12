Snyder, Herbert A.
Midway, NC has lost one of its most beloved and well-known personalities. Mr. Herbert A. Snyder, 77, of Hickory Tree Road, passed away at his residence on March 9, 2021.
A businessman, entrepreneur, storyteller, and humorist, Mr. Snyder was born to Mr. and Mrs. Hubert P. Snyder in Winston-Salem. The family were lifelong members of Advent Moravian Church. After graduating from Griffith High School in 1962, Mr. Snyder founded Snyder's Fuel Oil Service with his parents. He later expanded into other businesses including the firm Snyder, Snyder, and Snyder Associates, a real estate investment concern.
Mr. Snyder proudly served for many years on Lexington State Bank's advisory board and as a member of the North Davidson County Chamber of Commerce, winning the inaugural True North Award in 2001 for his leadership and volunteerism with the Chamber. As his health began its initial decline, Mr. Snyder retired from his businesses in 2009 but remained active in the community for as long as his health allowed. Mr. Snyder's family lovingly cared for him at home during his final two years as he became bedridden.
Surviving Mr. Snyder are his sister, Ms. Ruth Snyder Miller of Clemmons, one nephew, Mr. D. Todd Miller of Greensboro, one niece, Ms. Ashley Snyder Miller and husband, Mr. Paul E. Pruett, III of Winston-Salem, an honorary brother, Mr. Danny Harless of the home, an honorary sister, Ms. Cindy Davis Evans of Winston-Salem, a longtime friend, Mr. B. Franklin Smith, Jr. of Welcome, and four cousins.
Mr. Snyder's remains will lie in repose for public viewing at Davidson Funeral Home, 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 1:00- 6:00 PM. Please follow social distancing and masking guidelines.
A private graveside service and burial will be held in God's Acre at Advent Moravian Church, with Rev. Mitch Wilson, Rev. Dr. Tim Sapp and Pastor Tom Anders officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Fellowship Moravian Church, P.O. Box 397, Welcome, NC 27374.
The family extends their gratitude to the nurses and caregivers of Trellis Supportive Care for their compassionate assistance during Mr. Snyder's final years.
