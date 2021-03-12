Menu
Herbert A. Snyder
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC
Snyder, Herbert A.

Midway, NC has lost one of its most beloved and well-known personalities. Mr. Herbert A. Snyder, 77, of Hickory Tree Road, passed away at his residence on March 9, 2021.

A businessman, entrepreneur, storyteller, and humorist, Mr. Snyder was born to Mr. and Mrs. Hubert P. Snyder in Winston-Salem. The family were lifelong members of Advent Moravian Church. After graduating from Griffith High School in 1962, Mr. Snyder founded Snyder's Fuel Oil Service with his parents. He later expanded into other businesses including the firm Snyder, Snyder, and Snyder Associates, a real estate investment concern.

Mr. Snyder proudly served for many years on Lexington State Bank's advisory board and as a member of the North Davidson County Chamber of Commerce, winning the inaugural True North Award in 2001 for his leadership and volunteerism with the Chamber. As his health began its initial decline, Mr. Snyder retired from his businesses in 2009 but remained active in the community for as long as his health allowed. Mr. Snyder's family lovingly cared for him at home during his final two years as he became bedridden.

Surviving Mr. Snyder are his sister, Ms. Ruth Snyder Miller of Clemmons, one nephew, Mr. D. Todd Miller of Greensboro, one niece, Ms. Ashley Snyder Miller and husband, Mr. Paul E. Pruett, III of Winston-Salem, an honorary brother, Mr. Danny Harless of the home, an honorary sister, Ms. Cindy Davis Evans of Winston-Salem, a longtime friend, Mr. B. Franklin Smith, Jr. of Welcome, and four cousins.

Mr. Snyder's remains will lie in repose for public viewing at Davidson Funeral Home, 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 1:00- 6:00 PM. Please follow social distancing and masking guidelines.

A private graveside service and burial will be held in God's Acre at Advent Moravian Church, with Rev. Mitch Wilson, Rev. Dr. Tim Sapp and Pastor Tom Anders officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Fellowship Moravian Church, P.O. Box 397, Welcome, NC 27374.

The family extends their gratitude to the nurses and caregivers of Trellis Supportive Care for their compassionate assistance during Mr. Snyder's final years.

Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the Snyder Family.

Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 12, 2021.
Mar
12
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem, NC
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
14 Entries
There is no one person that i have ever missed more than Herbert. I did my very best to do my part for his care. He was a remarkable person. I was good to him, and he was good to me. Until we meet again, Herbie!
Danny Harless
March 25, 2021
Ruth and family, sincere sympathy in the loss of Herbert. God Bless you.
Peggy Sumner
March 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marci Franco
March 13, 2021
Ashley and Family,
I wanted to send our most heartfelt condolences to your family during this most difficult time. We pray for your uncle's eternal rest and a peaceful transition for those he left behind.
With all our love,
Marci and Daniel Franco
Marci Franco
Friend
March 13, 2021
You were the best uncle anyone could be blessed to have. But really, you were much more than an uncle and when I helped take care of you in recent years, our bond definitely strengthened. I miss you already and it is going to be a big challenge to move forward without your sweet greetings, your funny stories, and your endless love. I’m very thankful that you are now free of pain and you are no longer confined to a bed. Until we see each other again, please know that I’ll still be loving you as much as always and I’ll do my best to carry your example of loving kindness forward to all those I encounter.
Ashley Snyder Miller
Family
March 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May precious loving memories bring you comfort for today, strength for tomorrow , and peace for the days ahead.
Martha Crist
Friend
March 12, 2021
Herbert, or as I called him, Love Bug will have a piece of my heart forever. I have been blessed to have all of you in my life and the honor to let me invade yours. You are my family and always will be. I will miss Love Bug every day until I see him again in Heaven. My love and prayers are covering you all now and in the days ahead.
Cindy Evans
March 12, 2021
I have so many wonderful memories of time spent with Herb. He did me more favors than I can count and I will be forever grateful. May he rest in the peace and love of God.
Eddie Potts
Friend
March 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He was always so full of stories at the store, fond memories. Blessings & hugs.
Cindy Trogdon
March 12, 2021
Herbert fought the fight - and now enters the gates of eternity. May God's peace be his as those remaining family and friends work thru the loss of Herbert.
Harry Hill
March 12, 2021
My heart aches for all of you who were so close to him. I hope you find peace in this time of grief
Amanda Parsons
Acquaintance
March 11, 2021
I’m very sorry for your loss. I know Me Snyder will be greatly missed. Prayers for all of his loved ones.
Paula Barnette
Friend
March 11, 2021
Danny, Ruth Ann, Todd, Ashley and Paul,
We are absolutely heartbroken. Herbert was one of the most amazing, humerous, caring people we have ever known. He made us laugh so hard every time we were together. Wish we could be there in person. Please know that we are there in heart. May you find peace and comfort that only God can give. Hugs, love and prayers for all of you.
Burdette, Phyllis and Austin
Phyllis Hatter
Friend
March 11, 2021
Herb and Danny have been long time friends to Dave and I. Lots of laughs and funny stories. He will truly be missed.
Dave and Elizabeth Marley
Friend
March 11, 2021
