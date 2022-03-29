Spach, Jule Christian
December 21, 1923 - March 26, 2022
Jule Christian Spach, 98, of Arbor Road, died March 26, 2022, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. A man of great love, faith, and joy, he lived life to the fullest, constantly helping others feel appreciated and uplifted. He had a fun-loving and adventurous spirit, a smile that lit up a room, a ready hug for everyone, and a steadfast dedication to his family and to serving God and others.
A native of Winston-Salem, he was born on December 21, 1923, to Jule Christian and Margaret Stockton Spach. Upon graduation from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1942, he entered VMI, but soon joined the U.S. Air Force, participating as a B-24 Liberator pilot in the European theater during World War II. After his plane was shot down, he became a Prisoner of War at Stalag Luft III. Upon liberation, he pursued studies at Georgia Tech. In 1948 he married Nancy Webster Clendenin of Greensboro, NC, and he received his degree in Chemical Engineering the following year. He undertook additional studies at Duke University, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA.
In 1951 he affiliated as an educational missionary with the Presbyterian Church U.S. and spent the next 25 years in Brazil. In his early years there, he taught chemistry and mathematics at the "Colégio Quinze de Novembro." He also became a coach and director of the athletic program as well as president of the school. In the ensuing years, he administered a massive adult literacy campaign sponsored by the Presbyterian Church in cooperation with USAID, and later worked with members of the Brazilian Congress in the International Christian Leadership Program. In 1973, he became field secretary for the Presbyterian Brazil Mission. While in Brazil, he served on the Board of Directors of the Gammon Presbyterian Institute (Lavras, Brazil) and participated in the International Lions Club. After retirement from mission service, he was made an honorary citizen of the city of Garanhuns, Pernambuco, Brazil.
In 1976 he returned to the United States when he was elected the 116th Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church U.S. After completion of that mandate, he became founding director of the Triad United Methodist Home (now Arbor Acres). His selection as a member of Leadership Winston-Salem reflected his broad service to the community. He led the Winston-Salem Council for the Homeless; he was on the Board of Directors of Senior Services, serving two years as its president; and he received local, district, and regional awards from Sertoma for Service to Mankind. Taking part in the programs of Senior Services, he and his wife Nancy delivered "Meals on Wheels" for over 20 years. In 1991 he received the Jefferson Award in recognition of Outstanding Public Service. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Winston-Salem and was active in several leadership positions in the Presbyterian and United Methodist Churches. Moreover, he served on the Board of Directors of King College in Bristol, TN; of Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, NC; and of Montreat College in Montreat, NC. For his many accomplishments and his service to varied communities, he received an Honorary Doctorate from Stillman College (Tuscaloosa, AL), Belhaven College (Jackson, MS), and King College (Bristol, TN). Shortly after his final retirement in 1989, he and his wife became members of the family of Arbor Acres where they lived the rest of their lives.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 69 years, Nancy Clendenin Spach, and their infant son, Jule Christian Spach III. He is survived by five children – Lynn S. Lane (and husband Edward); Margaret S. Cuningham (and husband Robert); Anne S. Griffen (and husband Thomas); Cecilia S. Welborn (and husband Gayland); and Robert C. Spach (and wife Gail Robards Spach). He is also survived by his brother Dr. Madison Stockton Spach of Durham, NC, as well as 15 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. The family also appreciatively acknowledges Mary Lu Whaling, his dear friend and companion over the past few years.
We are thankful for his attentive nurses at Arbor Acres' Asbury Place. We feel deep and abiding gratitude to the staff of Teddy's Angels, Griswold Home Care, and AL Nursing Home Care, who took such loving and faithful care of our father. We also have great appreciation for everyone at the KBR Hospice Home for how they made his transition so peaceful for him and for us.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 16 at 3 PM at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road. A reception will follow. A link to the live stream of the service will be posted on the Salem Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home/Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; the Senior Services, Inc., 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105; the Missionary Friendship Fund of Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. 5th Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101; the First Presbyterian Church, 300 North Cherry Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or to a charitable organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com/
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 29, 2022.