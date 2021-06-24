My Uncle Ken was an optimist because of his enduring faith in Jesus Christ. I will never forget the impact that Ken had on my life and so many others in our family. Yet as much as we will miss him, we know that there is joy among his beloved family members with his arrival in heaven. He loved his family well, especially Nick, Alexandra and Christopher. Our family owes so very much to Ken’s devoted and loving son-in-law, Dr. Tim Chase, for his lasting care for Ken after the passing of Joyce and Courtnay. Thank you, Tim, for loving him so very well.

Steve Hutcherson June 23, 2021