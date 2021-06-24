Foster, Kenneth Earle
November 21, 1927 - June 19, 2021
Kenneth Earle Foster, 93, of Wilmington, NC, and formerly of Winston-Salem, NC, left this earth for his heavenly home on June 19, 2021. He was born on November 21, 1927 to Charlie Willoughby Foster and Florence Lanier Foster, in Winston-Salem, NC, where he lived until moving to Wilmington in 2009.
Ken attended Hanes High School and Duke University. He served in the U.S. Army. He owned a building company and then transitioned to working at Ferguson Enterprises for many years.
Ken was a faithful member and active leader at Northwest Baptist Church (formerly North Winston Baptist Church) in Winston-Salem, NC, where he had been a member for 59 years. Music was a major part of his life, as choir director, and he sang at many weddings, funerals and Christmas services. His most frequent requests included O Holy Night and The Lord's Prayer.
Ken was an avid Duke fan, liked golf, and loved chocolate. He was, as he said, "an eternal optimist," always finding the good in people or a tough situation. Ken was a loving father, grandfather, husband, brother and friend to all. His caring, kindness, and character were immediately evident to all who were fortunate enough to meet him.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Whistnant Foster; daughter, Courtnay Foster Chase; foster daughter, Mary Kirby Parker; brother, Robert James Foster; sister, Doris Osborne; and sister, Edith Hutcherson.
Ken is survived by his son-in-law, Timothy Chase (Sharon), and his five grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexandra, Christopher, Mackenzie, and Trigg, all of Wilmington, NC. He is also survived by Mary Parker's family, Earl Parker of Winston-Salem, NC, Catherine Parker Anderson (Larry) and son Seth of Greenville NC, Elizabeth Parker Horton (Dan) and children Megan, Patrick and Parker of Lexington, NC. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the caregivers from Home Instead (Suzie, Gabrielle and others), and NHRMC seventh floor (Jessica, Maggie and others), and to his neighbor Shawn Adamac for caring for Ken and his dog, Snowy. Also a special thank you to Dr. Dean Karras. He is a man of kindness, caring, and faith, much like Ken himself.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel in Wilmington, NC. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, followed by funeral services at 3:00 p.m. at Vogler Funeral Home at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem, NC. Burial will proceed immediately following the service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 24, 2021.