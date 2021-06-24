Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Kenneth Earle Foster
FUNERAL HOME
Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel - Wilmington
4108 S. College Rd
Wilmington, NC
Foster, Kenneth Earle

November 21, 1927 - June 19, 2021

Kenneth Earle Foster, 93, of Wilmington, NC, and formerly of Winston-Salem, NC, left this earth for his heavenly home on June 19, 2021. He was born on November 21, 1927 to Charlie Willoughby Foster and Florence Lanier Foster, in Winston-Salem, NC, where he lived until moving to Wilmington in 2009.

Ken attended Hanes High School and Duke University. He served in the U.S. Army. He owned a building company and then transitioned to working at Ferguson Enterprises for many years.

Ken was a faithful member and active leader at Northwest Baptist Church (formerly North Winston Baptist Church) in Winston-Salem, NC, where he had been a member for 59 years. Music was a major part of his life, as choir director, and he sang at many weddings, funerals and Christmas services. His most frequent requests included O Holy Night and The Lord's Prayer.

Ken was an avid Duke fan, liked golf, and loved chocolate. He was, as he said, "an eternal optimist," always finding the good in people or a tough situation. Ken was a loving father, grandfather, husband, brother and friend to all. His caring, kindness, and character were immediately evident to all who were fortunate enough to meet him.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Whistnant Foster; daughter, Courtnay Foster Chase; foster daughter, Mary Kirby Parker; brother, Robert James Foster; sister, Doris Osborne; and sister, Edith Hutcherson.

Ken is survived by his son-in-law, Timothy Chase (Sharon), and his five grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexandra, Christopher, Mackenzie, and Trigg, all of Wilmington, NC. He is also survived by Mary Parker's family, Earl Parker of Winston-Salem, NC, Catherine Parker Anderson (Larry) and son Seth of Greenville NC, Elizabeth Parker Horton (Dan) and children Megan, Patrick and Parker of Lexington, NC. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the caregivers from Home Instead (Suzie, Gabrielle and others), and NHRMC seventh floor (Jessica, Maggie and others), and to his neighbor Shawn Adamac for caring for Ken and his dog, Snowy. Also a special thank you to Dr. Dean Karras. He is a man of kindness, caring, and faith, much like Ken himself.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel in Wilmington, NC. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, followed by funeral services at 3:00 p.m. at Vogler Funeral Home at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem, NC. Burial will proceed immediately following the service.

Share online condolences with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.

Vogler Funeral Home

3815 Yadkinville Road
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel - Wilmington
4108 S. College Rd, Wilmington, NC
Jun
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Vogler Funeral Home at Forsyth Memorial Park
Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
26
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Vogler Funeral Home at Forsyth Memorial Park
Winston-Salem, NC
Jun
26
Burial
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel - Wilmington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ken and Joyce were great friends of my mother (Pat Moser Willard) and stepfather (Wayne Willard) and Ken sang at my mothers funeral in 2005. Ken was always a friendly, family oriented man. His devotion to Joyce and daughter Courtney, while they were alive, was unparalleled. I send my sincere condolences to the entire family.
Alex Moser
Friend
June 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of Kens passing. Went to church with him and Joyce for over 40 years. Sang in choir with him and he was a wonderful singer and friend for so many years. Prayers to his family at this time.
Madgelee Brown, Matthew,and Meredith Kelley.
Friend
June 25, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family on Ken's passing. He will be greatly missed. He was family to us as well.
Hazel Fishel and Tim
June 24, 2021
My Uncle Ken was an optimist because of his enduring faith in Jesus Christ. I will never forget the impact that Ken had on my life and so many others in our family. Yet as much as we will miss him, we know that there is joy among his beloved family members with his arrival in heaven. He loved his family well, especially Nick, Alexandra and Christopher. Our family owes so very much to Ken’s devoted and loving son-in-law, Dr. Tim Chase, for his lasting care for Ken after the passing of Joyce and Courtnay. Thank you, Tim, for loving him so very well.
Steve Hutcherson
June 23, 2021
We send our sympathy and love to Ken´s family. We have wonderful memories of our time together. Rest In Peace,dear friend.
Sylvia Gilley, Mike,Beth, and Nita
Friend
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results