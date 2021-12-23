Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joshua Timm
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021

Timm, Joshua Stewart

SARASOTA, Fla. - Joshua passed away at home, of natural causes, on Dec. 9, 2021. He was born July 28, 1978, in Baraboo, Wis., son of Allen Timm and Christine Fonda.

He enjoyed being outdoors and loved fishing. As a child, Josh played hockey with the Beloit Youth Hockey Association; his love of the game continued as a fan of the Chicago Blackhawks. Josh also enjoyed watching New England Patriots football games. He was a member of Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge 1319, Sarasota, Fla.

Survivors include his mother, Chris Fonda and stepfather, Ervin Fonda, Sarasota, Fla.; father, Allen Timm, Reedsburg, Wis.; sister, Narelle (Jorges) De la Rosa, Sarasota, Fla.; stepsister, Lisa Fonda, Rockford, Ill.; grandfather, Robert Timm, Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; grandfather, Wayne Ulrich, Baraboo, Wis.; aunts, Vicki (Bob) Wanat and Connie Palmer; uncle, Douglas (Sandy) Anderson; cousins, Bobby Wanat, Stacey (Kurt) Beal, Jill York, Jammie McHugh, Jenna Boyd, Desiree Hartman and Caitlin Hartman; nieces, Ayshia and Ally; and nephews, Antony, Trenton, Dylan and Isaiah. Josh was predeceased by grandmothers, Beverly Timm and Jean Ulrich.

Josh loved his family very much and became the glue that held them together.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 377 Rogers St., Lyndon Station, WI. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with the memorial service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given in his name to the Beloit Youth Hockey Association at P.O. Box 1262, Beloit, WI 53512.


Published by WiscNews.com from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
377 Rogers St., Lyndon Station, WI
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dearest Chris and Family, I am so sorry to hear of your sweet son's passing. You and your family will remain in my thoughts and prayers. Love,
Kristin Hanson
December 30, 2021
Our hearts ache for you with the lost of such a young son. No one is supposed to lose a child, but it is God's will, not ours. We will pray for peace and comfort at this time of healing, and keep you in our thoughts.
Carol & Mike Duffy
December 26, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Josh. We'll keep you in our thoughts ad prayers.
Carol & Mike Duffy
Friend
December 26, 2021
Josh why did you leave us so soon. Love ya
Erv Fonda
Family
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results