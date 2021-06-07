Ehlert, Lois Jane

MILWAUKEE - Lois Jane Ehlert, 86, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at St. John's on the Lake, Milwaukee, Wis. Born Nov. 9, 1934, in Beaver Dam, to Harry and Gladys (Grace) Ehlert, from a very young age Lois knew she wanted to be an artist. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School in 1953, she received a scholarship to Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, where she earned a diploma in advertising design in 1957 and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1959. She worked for several years at an art studio in Milwaukee before striking out on her own as a freelancer.

While she worked in many media throughout her career, designing banners and posters, games, puzzles, activity books and clothing for children, and the floor of the children's room at the Milwaukee Public Library, she is best known as the illustrator and author of children's books. Between 1961 and 2017, Lois illustrated and wrote over 50 books, earning a Caldecott Honor for her "Color Zoo" (1989) and wide acclaim for many others, including "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" (Martin & Archambault, 1989) and her autobiographical "The Scraps Book: Notes from a Colorful Life" (2014), which not only relates the support she got from her family growing up in Beaver Dam but gives an intimate look at her creative process.

While Lois is remembered by many for her creative accomplishments and her generous support of arts and nature organizations, to the family she will be long cherished as a loving sister to Shirley Dinsch of Beaver Dam and Richard (Patricia) Ehlert of Racine; a devoted aunt to James Dinsch of Florida, Jane (Richard) Eickhoff and Margaret (Michael) Sucharda; and great-aunt to Cali and Kailyn Eickhoff, all of Oak Creek. She is further survived by many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husband, John Reiss; her brother-in-law, Donald Dinsch; and many aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held in Milwaukee at a later date. Memorials to the Beaver Dam Community Library, the Wisconsin Chapter of the Nature Conservancy, or the Cooperative Children's Book Center in Madison are suggested.