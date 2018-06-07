Alan O’Neill (2018), “Sons of Anarchy” actor

He played Hugh on the FX show from 2013 – 2014

Alan O’Neill, the actor who played Hugh on “Sons of Anarchy,” had died at the age of 47, according to multiple news sources.

His manager Greg Meyer confirmed the sad news to Variety.

O’Neill’s girlfriend found him unresponsive in the hallway of their apartment in Los Angeles. No foul play is suspected.

The Irish-born actor appeared as Hugh in seven episodes of the FX series in 2013 - 2014.

O’Neill made his acting debut in 1997. He starred on the Irish soap opera “Fair City” from 2006 until 2012.

