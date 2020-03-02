Search

Claudette Nevins (1937 - 2020), “Melrose Place” actress

Appeared on “Jag,” “One Day at a Time,” and “Beverly Hills, 90210”

Claudette Nevins was known for her recurring role as Doug’s mother on the hit prime time soap “Melrose Place.” She also had a recurring role on “Jag” and appeared on “One Day at a Time,” “Picket Fences,” and many other television series. She appeared in movies including “Sleeping With the Enemy” and was a highly regarded stage actress.  

Died: Thursday, February 20, 2020. (Who else died on February 20?)  

Details of death: Died at the age of 82.  

