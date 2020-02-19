Lynn Cohen (1933 – 2020), “Hunger Games,” “Sex and the City” actress

She was best known to many for her role as Magda, Miranda's housekeeper and nanny, on "Sex and the City"

Lynn Cohen was an actress known for roles in TV’s “Sex and the City” and in the second installment of the “Hunger Games” film series, “Catching Fire.” In “Sex and the City,” she played Magda, Miranda’s housekeeper and nanny, appearing in 13 episodes as well as in the 2008 “Sex and the City” movie adaptation and its 2010 sequel. In “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013), she was Mags, the oldest of the tributes forced to compete in the deadly games.

Died: February 14, 2020 (Who else died on February 14?)

Details of death: Died in New York City at the age of 86.

Other roles: Other notable roles for Cohen include a recurring spot on “Law & Order,” on which she appeared as Judge Elizabeth Mizener in 12 episodes. She was in the 1993 film “Manhattan Murder Mystery,” her first major role, and other films including “Vanya on 42nd Street” (1994), “Across the Universe” (2007), and “After Class” (2019), her final role. She made appearances on TV shows including Nurse Jackie,” “Master of None,” “Chicago Med,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Cohen on the roles she chose: “I won’t do anything I don’t believe in. If it’s a message I don’t believe in, there’s no amount of money that can make me do it. …I’m also very much, and I have been for as long as I can remember, not doing women that are clichés.” —from a 2016 interview with the Arizona Republic

What people said about her: “Bless you and godspeed, our wonderful Magda for 15 years of episodes and films, thanks for your friendship and amazing talent… R.I.P indeed.” —“Sex and the City” star Willie Garson

“Heartbreaking to hear of the loss of our dear Lynn Cohen, you were always so bright and light to be around. Rest easy lovely.” —“Sex and the City” star Jason Lewis

