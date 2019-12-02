Shelley Morrison (1936–2019), “Will & Grace” actress

She also appeared on “The Flying Nun”

Shelley Morrison was an actress best known for playing maid Rosario on the sitcom “Will & Grace” from 1999 to 2006. The role was originally intended to be a one-time appearance but her verbal sparring with Megan Mullally’s character Karen proved to be so popular with audiences that she became a regularly recurring character. It was a highlight in Morrison’s long career, which included a regular supporting role as Sister Sixto in “The Flying Nun” with Sally Field in the 1960s.

Morrison was the daughter of Spanish immigrants and was born in the Bronx before her father moved the family to Los Angeles. She began acting as a student at Los Angeles City College. She and her husband adopted six children and she lived in the same Los Angeles apartment building for 69 years.

Died: Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 (Who else died on December 1?)

Details of death: Died in Los Angeles of heart failure at the age of 83.

Notable quote: “Rosario is one of my all-time favorite characters. She reminds me a lot of my own mother, who loved animals and children, but she would not suffer fools. It is very significant to me that we were able to show an older Hispanic woman who is bright and smart and can hold her own,” she said in a biography released announcing her death.

What people said about her: “Shelley’s greatest pride as an actress was in playing the indomitable Rosario in a comedy series that furthered the cause of social equity and fairness for L.G.B.T.Q. people… She believed that the best way to change hearts and minds was through comedy” —Walter Dominguez, husband

