Linda Porter (1933 – 2019), character actress known for “Superstore” and “Twin Peaks”

Linda Porter was a character actress best known for roles in “Superstore” and “Twin Peaks.” On “Superstore,” Porter played Myrtle Vartanian, a longtime employee of the big box store where the sitcom is set. Her character arc had her fired after the discovery that she was the store’s highest-paid employee, then reemployed as the store’s holographic mascot. In the 2017 “Twin Peaks” revival, Porter played Lady Slot-Addict. She had dozens of other television credits, including recurring roles on “The Suite Life on Deck” and “Gilmore Girls” as well as guest spots on “The Mindy Project,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and “ER.” On the big screen, she appeared in movies including “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” and “Dude, Where’s My Car?” Porter also made an appearance in the video for Tenacious D’s “Tribute.”

Died: September 25, 2019

Details of death: Died of cancer at the age of 86.

What people said about her: “I wish I could show everyone all the ridiculously funny improvs Linda Porter did at the end of takes on Superstore. She was hilarious, and sweet, and a joy to work with. On behalf of everyone at Cloud 9, we love you and miss you, Linda.” —“Superstore” creator Justin Spitzer

“Here’s hoping the angels don’t call cut right away because your best stuff always came at the end. We’ll miss you Linda Porter.” —Ben Feldman, “Superstore” star

“Linda wasn’t just hilarious, she was incredibly sweet, energetic and enthusiastic – working with her brightened everyone’s day. We’re lucky to have been a small part of her long career. The Superstore family won’t be the same without her.” —“Superstore” writer Gabe Miller

“The Superstore team lost one of its best members. RIP Linda Porter. Always funny, always vibrant and ALWAYS enthusiastic. I don’t know that anyone loved our show more than Linda. Both you and Myrtle will be deeply missed.” —Lauren Ash, “Superstore” star

