Marsha Kramer (1945 – 2020), actress known for “Modern Family,” “Peter Pan”

On "Modern Family," she played Margaret, Jay's assistant, on 14 episodes over seven seasons

Marsha Kramer was an actress whose notable roles included Margaret, Jay’s assistant on “Modern Family.” Kramer appeared in that role in 14 episodes over seven seasons of the long-running series. She was also known for her Broadway performance as Wendy in the 1979 revival of “Peter Pan,” against Sandy Duncan as the title character. Kramer had a recurring role on “Frasier” and also made appearances on TV shows including “Touched by an Angel,” “Cheers,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” and “Newhart.”

Died: January 23, 2020 (Who else died on January 23?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 74.

Other ventures: Kramer was a founding member of the Musical Theater Guild and of Classic & Contemporary American Plays. The latter enriches children’s lives by offering theater performances to children of diverse backgrounds. Kramer was also the owner of Kramers Pipe & Tobacco Shop in Beverly Hills, a business begun by her parents.

What people said about her: “So sad to hear that my longtime friend, Marsha Kramer passed away yesterday at the age of 74. She was so delightful in the 14 eps she shot as Margaret on Modern Family over the last 7 yrs, but I’ll always remember her soaring aloft as Wendy to Sandy Duncan’s Peter Pan. RIP” —Jeff Greenberg, casting director for “Modern Family”

“Everyone at @ModernFam is so sad about the passing of Marsha Kramer, who so brilliantly played Jay’s assistant Margaret. She was hilarious and sweet beyond words.” —“Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan

