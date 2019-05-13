Elsa Patton (2019), “Real Housewives of Miami” star

The feisty reality star was known as “Mama Elsa”

Elsa Patton starred on the Bravo network reality series “Real Housewives of Miami.” She was the mother of Marysol Patton, one of the real housewives on the series. Known for wearing long flowing caftans and funny one-liners, she became a breakout star and was given her own reality series titled “Havana Elsa.” The 2012 series followed her as she tried to start her own line of specialty coffee.

We invite you to share condolences for Elsa Patton in our Guest Book.

Died: Over Mother’s Day weekend after a long illness, according to her family.

Details of death: Died at the age of 84.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Statement from Marysol Patton to NBC Miami: “Our beloved Elsa Patton passed away over Mother’s Day weekend after a long illness. “She was surrounded by her family and close friends.” “The family is so very grateful to the many fans and friends who have continued to ask for her and offer their prayers and best wishes.”

Full obituary: People

Related lives:

Reality TV Stars Gallery

Clark Gable III (1988 – 2019), hosted reality show “Cheaters”

Dan Blankenship (1923 – 2019), treasure hunter on “The Curse of Oak Island”