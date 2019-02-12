Gordon Banks (1937 – 2019), England’s 1966 World Cup-winning goalkeeper

Made “save of the century” against the legendary Pele

Gordon Banks (1937 – 2019) was one of the greatest goalkeepers in soccer history, leading England to a 1966 World Cup win at home against West Germany. He was named Fifa goalkeeper of the year six times. Banks is remembered for making the “save of the century” against Brazil’s legendary Pele in the 1970 World Cup. Pele thought he had a sure goal on a header until Banks raced to the other side of the net and barely tipped the ball over the crossbar. Pele and Banks became great friends.

Died: Tuesday, February 12, 2019. (Who else died on February 12?)

Details of death: Died peacefully at the age of 81.

“Save of the Century” recalled:

Banks: “The ground was hard so I thought I should get off my line,” Mr. Banks recalled to the BBC in 2017, “and as I dived I had to anticipate how high it was going to bounce. I got a hand to it. The ball actually hit the top of my hand and looked as though it was going into the top of the net.” “As I hit the floor, I saw that the ball had missed the goal.” “At first I thought, ‘You lucky so-and-so,’ but then I realized it has been a bit special.”

Pele: In interviews, Pele recalled he was already shouting “Goal” when he headed the ball. “Like a salmon leaping up a waterfall, he threw himself to tip the ball over the crossbar,” Pele was quoted as saying. “It was an impossible play.”

Tributes: “I have great sadness in my heart today and I send condolences to the family Gordon was so proud of. “I scored many goals in my life but people always like to ask about the one I didn’t score, because of that save. While it was indeed phenomenal my memory of Gordon is not defined by that but his friendship. He was a kind, warm man who gave so much to people. I am glad he saved my header because it was the start of a friendship I will always treasure. Whenever we met it was like we had never been apart.” – Statement by Pele

“Very sad to hear the news of Gordon Banks passing away. An England legend, World Cup winner and made one of the best saves ever. Rest in peace.” – English soccer star Harry Kane

