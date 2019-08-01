Harley Race (1943 - 2019), pro wrestling legend

Known for his rivalry with Ric Flair

Harley Race was a professional wrestling legend whose popularity peaked in the 1970s and 1980s. The prolific wrestler won the NWA World Championship 8 times, many matches against Dusty Rhodes. He had a memorable feud with Ric “Nature Boy” Flair, leading to a steel cage match in 1983. Race won the King of the Ring tournament in 1986, beating Pedro Morales, and defeated the Junkyard Dog in WrestleMania III. Race went by a few nicknames in the ring, the most popular being “Handsome” Harley Race and “The King.” He was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the NWA and WWE.

Died: Thursday, August 01, 2019. (Who else died on August 1?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 76 from lung cancer.

What they said about him: “Harley Race was literally the King of his profession for 25 years. Long live the King.” – Vince McMahon

"Today We Lost Not Only A Great Personal Friend, But In My Estimation The One And Only REAL World Champion. Without Harley Race, There Was No Ric Flair. I Tried My Hardest Every Day To Live Up To His Standard In The Ring." - wrestling legend Ric Flair

“#RIP Harley Race. This is why we should not throw the term Legend around freely. It needs to be saved for people like Harley who truly are.” – Pro Wrestler Lance Storm

“The Hart family loves you forever King Harley Race. Grateful I got to tell you what you meant to my grandfather Stu Hart, who adored you. My thoughts and prayers to Harley’s family today.” Pro Wrestler Natalia Neidhart, a member of the Hart family wrestling dynasty

Full obituary: Bleacher Report

