J. “A$AP Snacks” Scott (2020), DJ for A$AP Rocky

Scott was a member of the A$AP Mob hip hop collective and half of the DJ duo Cozy Boys

J. Scott, also known as A$AP Snacks, was the DJ for rapper A$AP Rocky and a member of the A$AP Mob hip hop collective. Scott was also half of the DJ duo Cozy Boys along with A$AP Lou, and he was a producer and creative director for projects by A$AP Mob members. He worked as a manager for other artists. A$AP Rocky reported that Scott died over the weekend.

Scott on getting his start with A$AP Mob: “When I moved to [New York] for good, all my friends up here would just want me to play music at the get togethers or what not because I would always play obscure music from all over. Before Rocky started to pop off, Yams and Rocky asked me to DJ for him. I had never really DJed real spots. It was a quick transition for all of us.” —from a 2016 interview with Ultraolive

What people said about him: “I’m lost for words. Idk what to say. Rip brosay. A$AP 2 da death. Love u J Snacks.” —A$AP Rocky

“Man words can’t describe how I feel right now. Rest in peace to my brother J. Scott. This was one of the healthiest guys I knew but I guess God needed him. Gone too young ‘cozy boy’ for life love you bro.” —A$AP Ferg

“J. Scott. Love you. Rest Easy Man. We went to high school together… you were always ahead of your time in everything… from fashion to music and when I saw you last July you were the same dude. Never changed. Always pure. You’ll be missed and you are a legend.” —rap group The Internet

