Jed Allan (1935 - 2019), soap opera star

Starred on “Santa Barbara” and “Beverly Hills, 90210”

Jed Allan was an actor known for his starring roles on soap operas. He played attorney Don Craig on “Days of our Lives” for 14 years, C.C. Capwell on “Santa Barbara,” and had a recurring role as Rush Sanders, the father of Ian Ziering’s character Steve, on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Died: Friday, March 9, 2019. (Who else died on March 9?)

Details of death: Died peacefully at the age of 84, according to his son Rick on Facebook.

What they said about him: “So sad to hear we’ve lost another 90210 castmate.” “I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99. He played Rush Sanders, Steve’s father. Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed.” – Ian Ziering on Instagram

