Mason Lowe (1993 – 2019), professional bull rider

Popular bull rider was ranked number 18 in the world

Mason Lowe (1993 – 2019), one of the top bull fighters on the PBR professional circuit, died from injuries sustained in competition Tuesday night in Denver when he was thrown from a bull who then accidentally stomped on his chest. He was one of the most popular riders on the tour, known for his wry wit and warmth. Though a risky sport, Lowe is only the third rider to die in a bull riding competition since PBR was founded in 1992.

We invite you to share condolences for Mason Lowe in our Guest Book.

Died: Tuesday January 15, 2019. (Who else died on January 15?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 25 during a PBR bull riding event in Denver.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

On his passion for the sport: "If you don't show a little bit of emotion, I mean, you are not fully committed." – From a PBR tribute video

Statement from Lowe’s wife Abbey: “Mason was the love of my life. He was my best friend. He loved the sport of bull riding and his PBR family. He was loved by his family and friends, and had a kind soul and heart of gold.”

What people said about him: “Hell, he was a cowboy’s cowboy.” “He could rope, ride and cover any bull. He never forgot where he came from (when) he made it big time and never forgot his roots. “He was just an all-around great guy and someone you were proud to call a friend.” – Friend Austin Shirley

Full obituary: Denver Post

Related lives:

Greatest Daredevils Photo Gallery

Roy Rogers, King of the Cowboys

TV Western Stars Gallery