Ric Ocasek (1944 - 2019), lead singer of the Cars

The Cars' hits include “Just What I Needed,” “Shake it Up,” "You Might Think," and “Drive”

Ric Ocasek was the lead singer, songwriter, and rhythm guitarist for The Cars, known for a string of hits in the 1970s and ‘80s including “Just What I Needed,” “Shake it Up,” and “Drive.” Ocasek’s solo career included the hit single “Emotion in Motion.”

He has died September 15 at his home in New York City at the age of 75, according to local police.

We invite you to share condolences for Ric Ocasek in our Guest Book.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.