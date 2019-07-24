Rutger Hauer (1944 - 2019), “Blade Runner” star

Versatile Dutch actor starred in “Batman Begins” and “Ladyhawke”

Rutger Hauer was a Dutch actor who starred in the science fiction cult classic “Blade Runner” opposite Harrison Ford. In the 1982 Ridley Scott film, Hauer played Roy Batty, the leader of a group of outlaw replicants. Hauer was a star in the Netherlands before moving to Hollywood, his American debut was playing a terrorist opposite Sylvester Stallone in 1981’s “Nighthawks.” He had prominent roles in “Batman Begins,” “Escape From Sobibor,” “The Hitcher,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and on HBO’s “True Blood.” He was involved in many social causes including Greenpeace and founded the Starfish Association, a non-profit dedicated to AIDS awareness.

Died: Friday, July 19, 2019. (Who else died on July 19?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 75.

Hauer improvised the memorable dialogue for his character’s final face off with Harrison Ford in “Blade Runner,” fondly called the “tears in rain” monologue:

What they said about him: “Rutger Hauer's speech at the end of Blade Runner (1982) is one of the most moving, iconic moments from the last 40 years of #cinema. And he IMPROVISED IT. He was a truly great #actor in both English and Dutch. Simply incredible. RIP Rutger Hauer” – “Gremlins” actor Zach Galligan

"RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury." Director Guillermo del Toro

“Sad to hear Rutger Hauer has passed away. He was always a gentleman, kind and compassionate. Sending our condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans.” – Gene Simmons

Full obituary: Variety

